Enzo Maresca has provided a positive injury update on Manchester City attacker Antoine Semenyo.

The 26-year-old has missed each of the last eight matches across all competitions since sustaining a knee injury in City’s 3-2 Premier League win over Ipswich Town on October 17.

Semenyo was initially ruled out for eight weeks by Maresca, with a return in mid-to-late December deemed a realistic target for the Ghana international.

However, Maresca has now suggested that Semenyo could make a first-team comeback for Man City sooner than anticipated.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday ahead of Man City’s trip to Arsenal on Sunday, Maresca said: "We have good news. Semenyo is quite close [to returning]. That is good news for us!

“But the rest, they are all OK... [Semenyo] is already on the pitch, he is very close. Hopefully he can be [back] probably next week. We hope so.”

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It remains to be seen whether Semenyo will be back as early as next Wednesday when Man City host Leeds United in the Premier League, but he could instead feature in some capacity away against Brentford on December 5.

Discussing whether Semenyo has been missed, Maresca added: "I was laughing with him yesterday; I told him that in the Premier League the last game we won was with him inside the pitch. So I told him, 'We need you back soon to win games’.

"I think Antoine is an important player, but we have more players that are playing in his position and doing well, like Iliman [Ndiaye] in this moment, but he needs time to recover."

Man City desperate for Semenyo return sooner rather than later

Man City have won three, drawn two and lost three of their last eight games without Semenyo in all competitions, scoring no goals or just one goal in four of those matches.

The Citizens have once again been heavily reliant on Erling Haaland’s goals this season, but even he has endured a recent blip, failing to make the net ripple in four of his last five matches in all tournaments.

Rayan Cherki has stepped up with two goals in his last three appearances, but Jeremy Doku and Iliman Ndiaye – two wide options who compete with Semenyo for starts when everyone is fit – have scored just one goal between them all season.

That is one reason why Semenyo’s imminent return will provide a vital spark for Maresca’s side, who won all seven Premier League matches he featured in before his injury.

Prior to being sidelined in mid-October, Semenyo was averaging a goal involvement every 111 minutes in the top flight with two goals and three assists in seven appearances.

Having already registered 13 goals in 37 appearances since arriving from Bournemouth in January – including nine goals and four assists in 24 Premier League outings – his directness and proven end product would help ease the scoring burden on Haaland.