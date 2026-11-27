Manchester United have reportedly activated an option to extend the contract of captain Bruno Fernandes until the summer of 2028.

Fernandes' current deal had been due to expire at the end of the 2026-27 campaign, meaning that foreign clubs would have been free to agree a contract with the Portugal international in January.

Man United are working to sign their captain to a new long-term deal, but discussions have been placed on hold amid the team's struggles.

Fernandes said ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Sporting Lisbon that his current focus was on helping the club navigate their way through an incredibly difficult period.

"For us to start winning games and then we can talk about contract," Fernandes told reporters when asked what would need to happen for him to sign a new deal.

"It’s not important now. It’s my future, I haven’t got much left in my contract, but we will have time to speak about that. The conversations stopped when we thought now was not the moment."

© Iconsport / News Images/Alamy

Man United 'activate' further year on Fernandes' contract

However, according to The Athletic, Man United have now activated their one-year option, meaning that the attacker's deal now runs until the summer of 2028.

An excellent 2025-26 campaign saw Fernandes earn the FWA Footballer of the Year and PFA Player of the Year awards, with the 32-year-old breaking the Premier League assist record to register 21 in a single season.

There has been criticism of the attacker's form this season, but he has still come up with eight goals and three assists in 16 appearances in all competitions.

Fernandes has four goals and two assists in 10 Premier League appearances this season, while he struck twice against Sporting in the Champions League on Wednesday to make it four goals and one assist in five appearances in the competition this term.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Fernandes could still leave Man United in summer of 2027

The Red Devils captain had been in line to make his 11th Premier League appearance of the season against Brentford on Saturday afternoon, but he has now emerged as a major doubt for that match due to an illness.

Man United head coach Mauricio Pochettino said during Friday's press conference that a final decision on Fernandes' involvement would not be made until Saturday morning.

There remains speculation surrounding Fernandes' long-term future at Old Trafford, with Man United thought to be putting plans in place in the event that the Portuguese leaves at the end of the season; Como's Nico Paz is said to be a genuine option for the Red Devils.

Fernandes will go down as one of Man United's best-ever signings considering his output, scoring 115 goals and registering 111 assists in 343 appearances for the Red Devils since arriving from Sporting in January 2020.