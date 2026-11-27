Leeds United and Coventry battle it out at Elland Road for gameweek 12 in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Whites thrashed Chelsea 4-1 away from home last weekend, while the Sky Blues beat Crystal Palace by a 3-2 scoreline, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

LEEDS

Out: Mateo Joseph (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trafford; Justin, Elvedi, Muharemovic; Bogle, Takana, Ampadu, Longstaff, Gudmundsson; Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

COVENTRY

Out: Taiwo Awoniyi (ankle), Haji Wright (quad), Josh Eccles (ankle), Aurele Amenda (calf), Luke Woolfenden (knee)

Doubtful: Caleb Yirenkyi (unspecified), Ephron Mason-Clark (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Pinnock, Mfuni; Torp, Grimes; Sakamoto, Rudoni, Gboho; Cherif