Manchester United are reportedly interested in Como attacker Nico Paz ahead of next summer's transfer window.

The 22-year-old has been in impressive form for Como during the 2026-27 campaign, coming up with six goals and eight assists in 16 appearances in all competitions.

Paz has three goals and three assists in 11 Serie A appearances this season, while he has excelled in the Champions League for Cesc Fabregas' team, coming up with three goals and five assists in five appearances in the league stage of the tournament.

There is currently a host of speculation surrounding Paz's future with Como.

Paz arrived at Como from Real Madrid in the summer of 2024, and he has represented the Italian team on 91 occasions, scoring 25 goals and registering 25 assists.

© Iconsport / Ipp

Man United 'in the mix' for Como playmaker Paz

Paz has a contract with Como until the summer of 2028, but Real Madrid do have the option to re-sign Paz for £67m next year.

Man United have allegedly activated a further year on captain Bruno Fernandes' contract to take him to the summer of 2028, but there is still uncertainty surrounding the Portugal international's future.

According to The Athletic, the 20-time English champions view Paz as a potential replacement for Fernandes, should the experienced attacker leave Old Trafford.

Journalist David Ornstein claims that Paz is not currently looking to return to Real Madrid, allegedly as he is unsure how much football he would receive due to the presence of Jude Bellingham in the number 10 position at Bernabeu.

© Iconsport / Nderim Kaceli/IPA via ZUMA Press

Paz 'interested' in 2027 move to Man United

Man United are said to appeal to Paz, even considering their current struggles, with the Red Devils expected to be in the race for the Argentina international in 2027.

Paz shares an agent with new Man United head coach Mauricio Pochettino, which has also allegedly strengthened the English club's hand when it comes to a potential race.

The attacker is a 16-time Argentina international, scoring six goals and registering two assists for his country, and is currently viewed as one of the best playmakers in world football.