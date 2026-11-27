Fortuna Sittard play host to SC Heerenveen in the 2026-27 Eredivisie at the Fortuna Sittard Stadion in Sittard on Sunday.

Heerenveen are sixth on the Eredivisie table on 24 points and Fortuna seventh on 23, with leaders PSV Eindhoven on 29, so Sunday's winner will leave a direct rival for one of the European play-off places trailing in December.

Match preview

Danny Buijs's side have lost only twice in 13 league games and are unbeaten in seven since a 5-1 home defeat by Ajax on September 12, leaving the Fortunezen seventh on 23 points from six wins, five draws and two defeats.

Both of those defeats, the other being 2-0 against AZ on August 22 with Ole Romeny sent off early, came at the Fortuna Sittard Stadion, whereas Fortuna are unbeaten away from home, with a 1-1 draw at Feyenoord on October 31 featuring an equaliser from Feyenoord loanee Shiloh 't Zand.

Home draws have been the problem, as Fortuna led Twente 1-0 on October 10 through an Anthony Descotte header from a Mohamed Ihattaren cross before drawing 1-1, and led Telstar 2-0 on November 7 through an Ihattaren penalty and a Sem Valk own goal before conceding twice before half time in a 2-2 draw.

Their latest home win was a 1-0 victory over Excelsior on October 25, decided by a Rodrigo Guth header from an Ihattaren corner in stoppage time, when Descotte and Lequincio Zeefuik were unavailable and Ihattaren started on the bench.

The most recent result was a 1-0 win at Go Ahead Eagles on November 22, when Descotte scored his sixth goal of the season in the 50th minute after Ihattaren sent substitute Kristoffer Peterson clear, ending the hosts' unbeaten home record.

Off the pitch, Buijs announced on Wednesday, November 18 that he will not extend a contract expiring in 2027 and will leave after four seasons, which leaves Fortuna a little over six months to appoint a successor.

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Robin Veldman's De Superfriezen have won their last six matches in all competitions, including five straight in the league against Excelsior (4-0), ADO Den Haag (3-2), NEC Nijmegen (1-0), Feyenoord (5-3) and Groningen (3-1), scoring 16 goals and conceding six.

The 5-3 win over Feyenoord on November 8 ended the leaders' unbeaten league record, with Heerenveen recovering from 2-0 down after 31 minutes through Maas Willemsen, Levi Smans and a hat-trick from half-time substitute Ringo Meerveld in the 61st, 84th and 93rd minutes.

At Groningen on November 21, Dylan Vente scored in the 41st minute after a blunder by goalkeeper Lovro Stubljar and again in the 73rd, with substitute Dirk Proper adding a third in the 80th to secure a first win at the Euroborg since March 19, 2023.

Heerenveen's 27 goals scored and 17 conceded give them a goal difference of +10, nine better than Fortuna's +1 from 21 scored and 20 conceded.

The run followed a September wobble that ended with a 4-0 win at Sparta Rotterdam on September 19 after a five-game winless spell, and the only league defeat since was 2-0 at PSV Eindhoven on October 9.

Heerenveen have also won their last two league games on the road, 3-2 at ADO Den Haag on October 24, when Jacob Trenskow scored twice, and 3-1 at Groningen.

Fortuna Sittard Eredivisie form:

Fortuna Sittard form (all competitions):

Heerenveen Eredivisie form:

Heerenveen form (all competitions):

Team News

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Fortuna have a goalkeeping problem, as first-choice Mattijs Branderhorst sprained an ankle in training before the Go Ahead game and Luuk Koopmans, who made several saves in that 1-0 win, is expected to deputise again.

Buijs is also without attackers Zeefuik and Romeny, who are both expected back around January 8, plus midfielder Edouard Michut, who is due back around December 5, and defender Daley Sinkgraven.

The losses matter because Descotte, Zeefuik and Ihattaren had scored 11 of Fortuna's first 16 league goals before the Excelsior game, which leaves Descotte, Sven Simons and Peterson to carry the attack.

Yassin Oukili is a doubt after a spell out, and Buijs is expected to keep the back-five shape used at Deventer.

Heerenveen have one doubt in defender Hristiyan Petrov, who returned from Bulgaria duty injured, missed the Groningen derby and was still not fully fit on Friday, when Veldman said the club would decide whether he travels.

The rest of the squad trained on Friday morning without problems, no suspensions have been reported, and Veldman is likely to keep the side that won at Groningen, with Mees Hilgers covering at centre-back if Petrov is not risked.

Fortuna Sittard possible starting lineup:

Koopmans; Van Ottele, Guth, Hubner, Pinto, Dahlhaus; Ihattaren, Brittijn, 't Zand; Simons, Descotte

Heerenveen possible starting lineup:

Klaverboer; Braude, Kersten, Willemsen, Zagaritis; Linday, Courtens; Trenskow, Smans, Meerveld; Vente

We say: Fortuna Sittard 1-2 Heerenveen

Heerenveen have scored three or more goals in four of their last five league games and field five forwards of their own in Vente, Meerveld, Trenskow, Smans and Rivera, whereas Fortuna have lost Zeefuik and Romeny and lean heavily on Descotte and Ihattaren for goals.

Fortuna's unbeaten run and their record of two or more goals in four of the last five meetings cannot be ignored, but they have won only two of six home league games, twice surrendered a lead against Twente and Telstar, and will start a stand-in goalkeeper against a side that has scored 16 goals in its last five league games.

Five of the last six meetings have produced at least three goals, including Heerenveen's 2-1 win on April 25, 2026 and Fortuna's 2-0 win on November 8, 2025, so Descotte should score again, but Heerenveen's depth and momentum make them the likelier side to land the decisive second.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.