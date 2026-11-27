Real Madrid are waiting to sign Alexis Mac Allister from Liverpool if he cannot agree a new contract, the latest report has claimed.

The Reds are in action on Sunday afternoon, when they take on Everton in the first Merseyside derby of the season.

A win could see the club climb as high as second in the Premier League table, but if Andoni Iraola is to win, he will need midfielder Mac Allister to be at his best once again.

The 27-year-old has bounced back this campaign after a poor 2025-26, but there are concerns that his time at Anfield could be coming to an end given his contract is set to expire in the summer of 2028.

Football Insider claim that Real Madrid are waiting to see if Mac Allister signs a new deal with Liverpool before making a move for the Argentine.

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Alexis Mac Allister contract latest: Why Liverpool should renew midfielder

Mac Allister has been Liverpool's most consistent performer in midfield this season, establishing himself as the number one choice ahead of Ryan Gravenberch.

While he is not particularly athletic, he is arguably the most intelligent player Iraola has in the middle of the pitch, and he has shown that he is capable of defending on the front foot.

ALEXIS MAC ALLISTER IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE (2026-27) Matches: 11 Starts: 9 Goals: 1 Key Passes per Game: 1 Duels Won Percentage: 53%

Only Alexander Isak (10) has scored more goals than Mac Allister (five), and he has also provided one assist this season.

The midfielder's rounded skillset would make him a valuable asset at Anfield in the coming seasons, especially as he could become a guiding figure for youngsters such as Trey Nyoni.

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Liverpool transfer rumours: Can Liverpool fend off Real Madrid?

Liverpool may arguably be the biggest club in England, but Real Madrid have already lured Ibrahima Konate and Trent Alexander-Arnold to Spain.

Both players refused to sign new deals with the Reds, joining Real for free in 2026 and 2025 respectively, and it would be understandable if fans were fearful of history repeating itself with Mac Allister.

If there is any indication that the Argentine is tempted by the prospect of signing for Real, then Liverpool may have no other choice but to sell him in the summer of 2027 in order to avoid yet another star leaving as a free agent.