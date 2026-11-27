Jagiellonia Bialystok goalkeeper Slawomir Abramowicz has revealed that his dream transfer would be to Liverpool.

On Thursday night, Abramowicz was between the sticks to help the Polish side earn a 1-1 draw at Sunderland in the Europa League.

Helping his side to a share of the spoils versus a Premier League club was the latest achievement for the 22-year-old, who has recently made his debut for Poland.

While he holds a contract at Jagiellonia until 2028, Abramowicz is naturally being linked with a number of higher-profile clubs.

The likes of Fulham and Ipswich Town have recently been credited as admirers of the goalkeeper.

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Abramowicz reveals Liverpool ambitions

Nevertheless, Abramowicz has suggested that he has his sights set on a future move to Anfield.

In comments relayed by Transfery Info, he said: "My dream league is England, I think. In my opinion, this is a temple of football."

When pushed on his preferred club, he added: "Of course, I would play a whole season there. That's my ultimate dream.

"Favourite Premier League club? Liverpool."

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Could Liverpool move for Abramowicz?

As someone who has conceded just 153 goals in 127 matches for Jagiellonia, Abramowicz is definitely progressing in the right direction.

With Alisson Becker having just turned 34 years of age, Liverpool may also be considering long-term successors for the Brazilian.

However, the assumption is that Abramowicz will need to prove himself at another club before being viewed as a genuine option by a club of Liverpool's size.

Liverpool have also invested heavily in Giorgi Mamardashvili, who has a contract at the Merseyside giants until 2031.