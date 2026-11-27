Merseyside and Manchester clubs headline gameweek 12 of the 2026-27 Premier League campaign, which kicks off on Friday night when struggling Nottingham Forest and struggling Chelsea collide at the City Ground.

Only three matches are on the Saturday menu, but one is especially significant, as Mauricio Pochettino seeks his first win as Manchester United manager at the third attempt when the Red Devils welcome Brentford to Old Trafford.

Leeds United tackle Coventry City at Elland Road in the only other 3pm Saturday kickoff, before Aston Villa try to stop the rot away to newly-promoted Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

Six games then take centre stage on Sunday, starting with the second-ever Premier League Merseyside derby at the Hill Dickinson Stadium between Everton and high-flying Liverpool.

Four fixtures will then be fought at 2.05pm involving the four Europa League and Conference League competitors; Sunderland meet Tottenham Hotspur at the Stadium of Light, Thomas Frank's Crystal Palace host Hull City, Brighton & Hove Albion aim to get their shock title charge back on track at home to Newcastle United, and Bournemouth seek a sensational 11th win on the spin when they travel to Fulham.

Last but by no means least, champions Arsenal and challengers Manchester City - who are separated by two places and six points in the Premier League table - close out the gameweek with an unmissable battle at the Emirates Stadium.

Here, Sports Mole provides a comprehensive Premier League team news list for gameweek 12, highlighting every injured, doubtful and suspended player.

Premier League team news: Every absent and doubtful player for gameweek 12