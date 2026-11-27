Merseyside and Manchester clubs headline gameweek 12 of the 2026-27 Premier League campaign, which kicks off on Friday night when struggling Nottingham Forest and struggling Chelsea collide at the City Ground.
Only three matches are on the Saturday menu, but one is especially significant, as Mauricio Pochettino seeks his first win as Manchester United manager at the third attempt when the Red Devils welcome Brentford to Old Trafford.
Leeds United tackle Coventry City at Elland Road in the only other 3pm Saturday kickoff, before Aston Villa try to stop the rot away to newly-promoted Ipswich Town at Portman Road.
Six games then take centre stage on Sunday, starting with the second-ever Premier League Merseyside derby at the Hill Dickinson Stadium between Everton and high-flying Liverpool.
Four fixtures will then be fought at 2.05pm involving the four Europa League and Conference League competitors; Sunderland meet Tottenham Hotspur at the Stadium of Light, Thomas Frank's Crystal Palace host Hull City, Brighton & Hove Albion aim to get their shock title charge back on track at home to Newcastle United, and Bournemouth seek a sensational 11th win on the spin when they travel to Fulham.
Last but by no means least, champions Arsenal and challengers Manchester City - who are separated by two places and six points in the Premier League table - close out the gameweek with an unmissable battle at the Emirates Stadium.
Here, Sports Mole provides a comprehensive Premier League team news list for gameweek 12, highlighting every injured, doubtful and suspended player.
Premier League team news: Every absent and doubtful player for gameweek 12
|Arsenal
|Bukayo Saka (Quad)
|Out
|Martin Zubimendi (Hamstring)
|Out
|David Raya (Shoulder)
|Doubt
|Aston Villa
|Amadou Onana (Knee)
|Out
|Matteo Ruggeri (Hamstring)
|Out
|Bournemouth
|Alex Toth (Hamstring)
|Out
|Julian Araujo (Thigh)
|Out
|Juanlu Sanchez (Ankle)
|Out
|Eli Junior Kroupi (Illness)
|Doubt
|Brentford
|Aaron Hickey (Hamstring)
|Out
|Antoni Milambo (Knee)
|Out
|Josh Dasilva (Hamstring)
|Out
|Kaye Furo (Metatarsal)
|Out
|Nathan Collins (Knee)
|Out
|Rico Henry (Hip)
|Out
|Igor Thiago
|Susp
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|Evan Ferguson (Ankle)
|Out
|Kaoru Mitoma (Hamstring)
|Out
|Malick Yalcouye (Knee)
|Out
|Stefanos Tzimas (Knee)
|Out
|Zadok Yohanna (Unknown)
|Out
|Jaouen Hadjam (Unspecified)
|Doubt
|Matt O'Riley (Ankle)
|Doubt
|Olivier Boscagli (Illness)
|Doubt
|Chelsea
|Joao Pedro (Quad)
|Out
|Jorrel Hato (Back)
|Out
|Maxence Lacroix (Hamstring)
|Out
|Reece James (Knee)
|Out
|Jamie Gittens (Ankle)
|Doubt
|Coventry City
|Aurele Amenda (Calf)
|Out
|Haji Wright (Quad)
|Out
|Josh Eccles (Ankle)
|Out
|Luke Woolfenden (Knee)
|Out
|Taiwo Awoniyi (Ankle)
|Out
|Caleb Yirenkyi (Unspecified)
|Doubt
|Ephron Mason-Clark (Knee)
|Doubt
|Crystal Palace
|Chadi Riad (Knee)
|Out
|Ismaila Sarr (Groin)
|Out
|Takehiro Tomiyasu (Calf)
|Out
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Susp
|Yeremy Pino
|Susp
|Everton
|James Tarkowski
|Susp
|Fulham
|Benjamin Lecomte (Achilles)
|Out
|Emile Smith Rowe (Hip)
|Out
|Joachim Andersen (Unknown)
|Out
|Hull City
|Eliot Matazo (Knee)
|Out
|Hidemasa Morita (Groin)
|Out
|Joe Gelhardt (Quad)
|Out
|Matt Targett (Ankle)
|Out
|Tim Iroegbunam (Hamstring)
|Out
|Charlie Hughes (Groin)
|Doubt
|Ilyas Ansah (Back)
|Doubt
|Ipswich Town
|No confirmed absences reported
|Leeds United
|Mateo Joseph (Knee)
|Out
|Liverpool
|Cody Gakpo (Muscle)
|Out
|Conor Bradley (Knee)
|Out
|Giovanni Leoni (Knee)
|Out
|Hugo Ekitike (Achilles)
|Out
|Ryan Gravenberch (Heel)
|Doubt
|Victor Munoz (Knee)
|Doubt
|Manchester City
|Antoine Semenyo (Knee)
|Out
|Manchester United
|Benjamin Sesko (Calf)
|Out
|Carlos Baleba (Hamstring)
|Out
|Manuel Ugarte (Knee)
|Out
|Bruno Fernandes (Virus)
|Doubt
|Marcus Rashford (Hip)
|Doubt
|Newcastle United
|Ewen Jaouen (Hamstring)
|Out
|Joelinton (Hamstring)
|Out
|Nottingham Forest
|Nicolas Dominguez (Muscle)
|Out
|Nicolo Savona (Knee)
|Out
|Sunderland
|Brian Brobbey (Thigh)
|Out
|Dan Ballard (Hamstring)
|Out
|Granit Xhaka (Calf)
|Out
|Habib Diarra (Muscle)
|Out
|Romaine Mundle (Knee)
|Out
|Kevin Danso (Ineligible)
|Out
|Dayann Methalie (Illness)
|Doubt
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Mathys Tel (Achilles)
|Out
|Mykhailo Mudryk (Ankle)
|Out
|Savinho (Hamstring)
|Out
|Wilson Odobert (Knee)
|Out
|Xavi Simons (Knee)
|Out
|Lucas Bergvall (Illness)
|Doubt
|Tosin Adarabioyo (Calf)
|Doubt