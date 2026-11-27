Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has insisted that Chelsea loanee Alejandro Garnacho 'has his respect', despite his recent omissions from the first-team squad.

Earlier this week, the winger was excluded from Villa's squad for the Champions League fixture at Galatasaray, despite Emery naming two goalkeepers and not using his permitted amount of players on the substitutes' bench.

That led to Emery seemingly indicating that the 22-year-old is currently out of his plans.

With Garnacho believed to be close to activating an appearance clause that would secure a permanent £43m transfer to Villa Park, his absence is naturally coming under scrutiny.

Liverpool's Harvey Elliott found himself in a similar situation in 2025-26, and Emery is justifiably facing questions over whether history is repeating itself with Garnacho.

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Emery says Garnacho "training very well"

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture at Ipswich Town, Emery claimed that Garnacho had been "training very well" but was behind players deemed to be playing at a higher standard.

The Spaniard told reporters: "Alejandro Garnacho is training very well. His attitude is fantastic. He was struggling at the beginning of the season because he was not fit. Now he is fit.

"He's training good but as well the team was progressing, now is progressing, and when he is not involved in the squad it is because I have to choose with other players as well.

"He has my respect first as a person and second as a player but he is not involved for this reason. But football can change. It is November, of course there is a transfer window in January, but we are not thinking about the transfer window in January. Me especially.

"We are playing matches so I will need players. Now he's not but he is working well. He is at the level that at the beginning we were expecting. But of course other players as well are working and performing well. The structure we are building was also two months ago when he was not fit enough to be playing with the consistency we need.

"So, keep going, keep moving forward, as a team, himself as a player, and we will see."

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Could Garnacho leave Aston Villa in winter transfer window?

Emery was also asked whether Garnacho could leave Villa at the start of 2027, despite Chelsea not possessing a recall clause, nor Villa having a loan break clause.

He said: "He is part of the squad we have and we have as well a lot of players who are playing well now.

"Also to get the balance in the squad. A lot of decisions we decided at the end of transfer window - we have some players not fit, injured, doubts over when they are coming back.

"In September we were struggling but for now we are 24 players in the squad. In last years I had less players but now we are training 22, 23 players and we have to take out each match, especially for the Premier League.

"I can't speak about how it will be in the next transfer window. The club is running it. I am only focused on each match. But, again, he is much, much better, practicing every day with a very good attitude so for me that is very important, firstly for him, and for us."

If fit, Garnacho will be available for as many as seven more matches before the winter transfer window.

> Click here to read Sports Mole's argument that Emery is no longer untouchable at Aston Villa