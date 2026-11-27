Manchester United were reportedly snubbed by Leeds United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin before he signed a contract extension at Elland Road.

Mauricio Pochettino's men are heading towards a full-blown relegation battle in the top flight this season, with the Red Devils sitting 19th in the Premier League table after winning one of their first 11 matches.

At the other end of the standings, Daniel Farke's Leeds are in seventh position and recently announced a contract extension for talisman Calvert-Lewin, who is now committed to the club until the summer of 2029.

Following his 2025 arrival on a free transfer from Everton, the 29-year-old has established himself as one of the best strikers in the Premier League, as well as earning call-ups to England squads under Thomas Tuchel.

Leeds are supposedly in the market for new attacking options during the winter trading point, however, there is no doubting that Calvert-Lewin will remain a first-choice option in the ranks of the Whites.

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates/Sportimage

Man Utd rejected by Leeds star Calvert-Lewin?

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano via TEAMtalk, Manchester United were keen on bringing Leeds and England star Calvert-Lewin to the Theatre of Dreams during the January transfer window.

However, with the 29-year-old since signing club-record terms at Elland Road, the report claims that the former Everton attacker snubbed the advances of the 20-time English champions.

As well as the out-of-form Red Devils, it is understood that two clubs from Italy were extremely interested in securing the services of Calvert-Lewin during the most recent summer transfer window.

Ultimately, Leeds decided to keep hold of their talent and the player opted to stay put at Elland Road, where Farke's side are looking to push on and secure European qualification this season.

It is believed that Calvert-Lewin has become the highest-paid player in Leeds history by agreeing his new terms, with the Englishman expected to be earning upwards of £110,000 per week.

© Iconsport / ALLSTAR PICTURE LIBRARY, Allstar Picture Library Ltd, Alamy

Man Utd's pull is non-existent

In the days of Sir Alex Ferguson, plucking one of the Premier League's best strikers from a rival would be relatively simple for Manchester United - see Robin van Persie's 2012 switch from Arsenal as an example.

However, those glory days are long behind the fallen English giants, who are hurtling towards a bottom-three scrap if their form does not seriously improve under new head coach Pochettino.

All things considered, it makes complete sense that Calvert-Lewin snubbed an approach from Man Utd in order to continue building a legacy for Leeds at Elland Road.