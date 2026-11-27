Enzo Maresca views Manchester City’s upcoming away clash against Premier League champions Arsenal as a true measure of his side's current standing.

The Citizens travel to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday sitting third in the Premier League table and six points behind leaders Arsenal, who have won nine of their first 11 games this season (D1 L1).

After winning 11 of their first 12 games in all competitions this term, Man City have now won just two of their last seven matches, with one of those victories - at home to Brighton in the EFL Cup - coming after a penalty shootout.

Man City are without a win in four Premier League games, with three straight defeats followed by a frustrating 1-1 draw with Fulham last weekend, while they were also held to a 2-2 draw by Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Defensive frailties have been a major factor behind City’s recent slump, with Maresca’s side failing to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 10 matches and conceding 20 goals in that time.

Discussing why City’s form has dropped off at a press conference on Friday, Maresca told reporters: "It's more than easy to understand why because we've had four months together. Transition requires time.

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Man City’s drop-off is “completely normal”, says Maresca

“Probably because we won seven games in a row, eight with the Champions League, everyone was thinking that there was no transition.

"I said many times, I'm not a magician. There's a transition, it's normal. We have eight or nine new players, the manager is new, so you need time.

"You can see with different clubs when they transition, how complicated it is. For me, it's completely normal. I'm completely relaxed, no panic at all, understanding that we need to win games because it's our business. For me, it's all normal."

Despite the shadow of Man City’s high-profile guilty verdict for breaching Premier League financial rules, Maresca’s squad entered the campaign as one of the primary threats to Arsenal's crown.

However, the Sky Blues now risk falling nine points adrift of the league leaders – a deficit that many believe would effectively extinguish their title ambitions for the season.

"To be honest, for sure I'm worried about game-by-game but I'm focused about our team,” Maresca said when asked whether his team can afford to fall further behind Arsenal.

"How we can improve, how we be better, how we can be more solid, how we can attack more. I know in the present it's important but the future is important to understand and improve and build something with the team."

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Maresca: Useless speaking about Man City targets now

Asked whether results are causing confidence issues with players, the Italian added: "For sure, when you don't win games, it's not the ideal situation, but we won games at the beginning.

"We have also seven or eight new players that need to be used to winning games, so it's just a process."

Despite this, Maresca remains optimistic ahead of Sunday’s contest and believes that it is "useless" to think about where Man City would finish in the table at the end of the season at this stage of the campaign.

He said: "Where we can be on Sunday night if we win, lose or draw, it's important but it's a long season. We'll see where we are in February and March and from there you can set the goals.

"Now, I think it's useless speaking about targets or where we can be at the end of the season.

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Arsenal vs. Man City: Maresca targeting victory over reigning champions

"[Arsenal] won the Premier League and reached the Champions League final (last season). That shows how good they are in this moment.

"Not just with the central defender (Gabriel Magalhaes) but with [Declan] Rice or Bruno [Guimaraes] if he's playing, you need to win duels and second balls.

“You need to show personality. That's why it's also a nice game for us to see where we are in terms of personality and from there try to understand the situation.”

"We're going to try our best to win the game but, no doubt, they are probably the best,” Maresca continued: “The problem for us has been quite clear between what we create and what we concede."

“I think we have already shown this season that we are able to win important games, to win away. I don't see any reason why we are not able to win there."

Meanwhile, Maresca has provided a positive update on the fitness of key attacker Antoine Semenyo and has revealed when he could return to first-team action.