Ismaila Sarr's agent has launched a fierce criticism of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after the Crystal Palace winger was left off the final five-man shortlist for the 2026 African Player of the Year award, demanding that the governing body publish the full voting results.

The Senegal international enjoyed a remarkable European campaign with Palace, winning the Conference League and finishing as both the competition's leading goalscorer and its Player of the Season. He also scored four goals at the 2026 World Cup, equalling Roger Milla's African record for goals at a single edition of the tournament.

However, Sarr was overlooked in favour of Sadio Mane, Pape Gueye, Achraf Hakimi, Brahim Diaz and Ismael Saibari when the final shortlist was announced on Wednesday, prompting an angry response from his representative, former Premier League forward Diomansy Kamara.

Former Fulham striker Kamara demands publication of voting results

Kamara, who represented Fulham, Portsmouth and West Bromwich Albion during his playing career in England, took to social media on Wednesday evening to question the credibility of the selection process.

The former Senegal international listed Sarr's achievements before demanding that CAF explain how a player with such a record could fail to make the final five.

"We demand transparency, clear criteria and the publication of the detailed voting results," Kamara wrote, before expressing his frustration with the way African football is governed.

Sarr's contribution to Palace's European success was particularly impressive. The 28-year-old scored nine goals in the Conference League, finding the net in both legs of the semi-final against Shakhtar Donetsk. His strike after just 21 seconds in the first leg also established a new record for the fastest goal in the competition's history.

Both his European triumph and his World Cup performances fell within CAF's designated assessment period, which ran from January 1 to September 15, 2026.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance, Eibner-Pressefoto, Thomas Hess

CAF's voting timetable raises questions over Sarr's omission

One possible explanation for Sarr's absence concerns the timing of the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision to restore Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations title.

Voting for the African Player of the Year award closed on November 20, four days before Senegal were officially reinstated as African champions.

Consequently, voters submitted their selections while Morocco were still officially recognised as the tournament winners, despite Senegal having prevailed on the pitch in January's final.

Another possibility is that support for Senegal's three leading candidates was divided. Mane was named the best player at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Gueye scored the winning goal in the final. Both had strong cases, although neither could match Sarr's individual achievements in European club football and at the World Cup.

CAF has explained that the winners are determined by a voting panel drawn from several areas of African football, including national team coaches and captains, technical experts and journalists. The process is independently monitored by PricewaterhouseCoopers.

There is therefore no evidence that Sarr was deliberately excluded by the governing body. Equally, without a detailed breakdown of the votes, it is impossible to establish whether the timing of the CAS ruling or competition between Senegal's nominees materially affected his candidacy.

The winner will be announced at the CAF Awards ceremony in Lagos on December 2. For Kamara, however, the more pressing issue is establishing how one of the most productive African players in European football failed to make the final shortlist.