Ipswich Town welcome Aston Villa to Portman Road for their latest Premier League fixture on Saturday evening.

The Tractor Boys suffered a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham last weekend, while Villa were held to a 0-0 home draw by Sunderland, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

IPSWICH

Out: None

Doubtful: Leif Davis (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Walton; O'Shea, Diop, Greaves, Ouattara; Lukic, Palacios; Clarke, Enciso, Maeda; Emersonn

ASTON VILLA

Out: Amadou Onana (knee), Matteo Ruggeri (hamstring)

Doubtful: Matty Cash (concussion)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Suzuki; Harwood-Bellis, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen; Kamara, Goretzka; Alysson, McGinn, Manzambi; Jackson