Ipswich Town welcome Aston Villa to Portman Road for their latest Premier League fixture on Saturday evening.
The Tractor Boys suffered a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham last weekend, while Villa were held to a 0-0 home draw by Sunderland, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.
IPSWICH TOWN vs. ASTON VILLA
IPSWICH
Out: None
Doubtful: Leif Davis (ankle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Walton; O'Shea, Diop, Greaves, Ouattara; Lukic, Palacios; Clarke, Enciso, Maeda; Emersonn
ASTON VILLA
Out: Amadou Onana (knee), Matteo Ruggeri (hamstring)
Doubtful: Matty Cash (concussion)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Suzuki; Harwood-Bellis, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen; Kamara, Goretzka; Alysson, McGinn, Manzambi; Jackson