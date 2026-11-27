Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho has insisted that Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior are subject to the same selection criteria as the rest of his squad, warning that any dissatisfaction with being named on the bench is a matter for the players themselves.

The Portuguese manager was questioned about the status of his attacking stars during Friday's press conference ahead of Saturday's La Liga encounter with Alaves at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid's recent improvement has coincided with Bellingham's excellent form and a resurgence from Vinicius, who has faced increased competition for his place following the summer arrival of Yan Diomande. Mourinho, however, believes that the collective spirit he has established since returning to the Spanish capital is helping him manage those individual ambitions.

Mourinho explains why Mbappe and Bellingham have played so regularly

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Mourinho dismissed the suggestion that certain members of his squad enjoy preferential treatment.

"If one day they are on the bench and they don't like it, that's their problem," said the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager, who stressed that Mbappe, Bellingham and Vinicius were on an equal footing with their teammates.

Mourinho acknowledged that Mbappe has yet to start a match on the bench this season, while Bellingham has only done so once. He explained that the difference in playing time between the pair and other members of the squad was justified by their performances.

Mbappe has registered 19 goals and five assists in 18 appearances across all competitions this season, while Bellingham demonstrated his importance to the team once again in Tuesday's 5-1 Champions League victory over PSV Eindhoven.

Madrid were trailing at half time when Mourinho introduced the England international, who subsequently scored a superb goal and provided the assist for Vinicius to complete the scoring.

Such performances help explain why Mourinho has been reluctant to rest either player. The Portuguese nevertheless insisted that the team's objectives take precedence over individual ambitions and expressed satisfaction at how his players have accepted that principle.

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Mourinho backs Vinicius and closes door on January transfers

The debate surrounding Madrid's attacking options has intensified in recent weeks, with Vinicius returning to form after a difficult start to the campaign and a four-match La Liga suspension.

The Brazilian made an important contribution from the bench in last weekend's 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo before finding the net against PSV, giving Mourinho another selection decision to make ahead of the Alaves fixture.

However, Mourinho rejected the idea that Vinicius and Diomande should be regarded as rivals, explaining that both players share the same objectives and that the Brazilian has retained the support of his teammates throughout his difficult spell.

The Madrid boss also dismissed concerns about the atmosphere within the dressing room, revealing that he has not encountered any significant problems during his first five months back at the club.

His satisfaction with the current squad extends to his plans for the January transfer window, with Mourinho making it clear that he would prefer to finish the season with the players already at his disposal.

"I don't want anyone to leave either; the door is closed," the Portuguese explained after ruling out the need for new signings.

That stance is particularly noteworthy given the limited opportunities afforded to some of Madrid's younger attacking players. With Rodrygo also working his way back from a long-term injury, competition for places could become even greater during the second half of the campaign.

Mourinho's comments suggest that he would rather manage that competition internally than reduce his attacking options midway through a season in which Madrid are competing for honours on several fronts.