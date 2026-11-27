Midweek winners in Europe, Como and Juventus will resume their pursuit of Serie A's top four when they clash at Stadio Sinigaglia on Sunday.

Both teams are on track to qualify directly for the last 16 in their continental campaigns, but they currently trail Italy's top quartet.

Match preview

Ascending to third place in the Champions League table - above the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Barcelona - Como continued their incredible European exploits on Tuesday evening, with a 1-0 home win over AEK Athens.

The little Lombardy club are firmly on course to reach the knockout phase on their continental debut, and they are still in an open Serie A title race.



Though they recently lost to Inter Milan once again, normal service was resumed last weekend, when Como beat Cagliari 2-0 at the Sinigaglia.

Victory kept them in touch with both Milan sides and the two unbeaten Rome clubs, and the Lariani have claimed a club record 26 points from their first 12 top-flight fixtures.

Unbeaten as hosts this season, Cesc Fabregas has seen his team concede just one goal in five home games, including four consecutive clean sheets - against Roma, Sassuolo, Venezia and Cagliari.

Como now face a crucial clash in the fight for Champions League qualification, and success on Sunday would open up an eight-point lead over Juventus.

Before doing the double over Juve last season, they had not beaten the Turin giants at home since 1952, but a pair of 2-0 wins helped them sneak past the Bianconeri to claim fourth place in the end.

© Iconsport / Nderim Kaceli / Live Media

Reflecting their sudden change in status, Juventus have never before faced Como while trailing in the Serie A standings, yet that is now the situation they face.

While the Lariani were dining at Europe’s top table, Juve extended their unbeaten run through this season's Europa League in midweek, defeating Omonia 4-1 in Turin.

Posing a potential solution to their striker problems, Jeff Ekhator found the net on his first start for the club, and across all competitions the Bianconeri have scored 14 goals across their last five games.

In Europe, Juventus are set to cruise through as one of the top eight finishers - having claimed 13 points from a possible 15 so far - but it has been a more mixed picture on the domestic scene.

Despite thumping Venezia 4-0 last week, Luciano Spalletti's injury-hit squad lag 11 points behind league leaders Lazio in sixth place, partly due to their sub-par away form.

Juve’s Serie A record on the road is two wins, two draws and two defeats - with eight goals scored and eight conceded - so visiting Como will surely cause some concern.

Como Serie A form:

Como form (all competitions):

Juventus Serie A form:

Juventus form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi/Image Photo

Como are still missing ex-Juventus striker Moise Kean, plus Willy Kambwala and Jesus Rodriguez, but Fabregas could have two wingers back from injury this weekend.

Jayden Addai and Assane Diao both face fitness tests, while midfielder Maxence Caqueret is a strong doubt.

Without Kean, Tasos Douvikas should continue to lead the Lariani’s front line, having scored 11 goals in all competitions this season.

Meanwhile, Juve’s top Serie A scorer is Brazilian centre-back Bremer with a modest three goals, though Nick Woltemade has been directly involved in three across his last two league games and is faring well in the Europa League.

The German striker must compete with Ekhator and Randal Kolo Muani to start at the Sinigaglia, where Spalletti will be without several key men.

Kenan Yildiz, Khephren Thuram and captain Manuel Locatelli are still sidelined, while Nico Gonzalez remains a doubt; more positively, Kerim Alajbegovic and Pierre Kalulu could both be named on the bench.

Como possible starting lineup:

Butez; Couto, Chalobah, Ramon, Valle; Perrone, Milla; Da Cunha, Paz, Baturina; Douvikas

Juventus possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Celik, Bremer, Lucumi, Cabal; Luiz, Koopmeiners; Conceicao, McKennie, Kolo Muani; Woltemade

We say: Como 1-1 Juventus

Two of Italy's tightest defences will face off on Sunday night: since Spalletti's arrival in Turin last November, Juventus have kept 19 clean sheets and Como have 20.

While the hosts have been far more convincing, Juve are putting together a good run of results and their long absence list is starting to clear.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.