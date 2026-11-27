Unai Emery and Damian Vidagany have seemingly contradicted each other with regards to Alejandro Garnacho's Aston Villa future

Having been omitted from three Villa squads in a row, the Chelsea loanee has been a hot topic for debate.

After Emery quickly decided against activating a £35m option to sign Liverpool's Harvey Elliott in 2025-26, Garnacho being frozen out after seven substitute appearances when a £43m permanent transfer could become an obligation if a certain amount of matches are played appears to be close to an identical situation.

At a press conference on Friday, Emery insisted that he 'respected' Garnacho but was choosing to select other players.

Emery also claimed that "the club is running" matters during the winter transfer window. However, Vidagany told a club forum on Thursday that Emery was in full control.

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What did Vidagany say on Garnacho at Aston Villa fans forum?

Vidagany - the club's head of football operations - says that Villa chiefs "follow Unai Emery" and that the Spaniard has "full power" over transfers.

He said: "I know that is a topic that everyone wants to know. You can give me 3,000 lbs of pressure, but there is only one fact. In Aston Villa, the sporting decisions are taken by Unai Emery.

"Emery decides if a player will or will not be in the squad according to the criteria of Unai Emery. Emery is picking other players and decided not to put him in the squad.

"This can change or not, I don't know. It will depend maybe on the performance of the player. We are a club who tries to be efficient with the resources we have.

"There is no question that Emery has full power on who is in the squad and who is not. Any noise outside of us, it is something that we don't want to control or discuss.

"We follow Unai Emery, he is our leader. He knows deeper than anyone what the squad needs."

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What is the truth on Garnacho's Aston Villa future?

When Aston Villa loaned Garnacho from Chelsea, it was widely claimed that it would be easier to activate the set amount of appearances required for a permanent transfer to proceed than with Elliott.

Elliott needed to make 10 appearances. With Garnacho having made seven substitute outings before being frozen out, the assumption is that eight or nine matches is the so-called magic number.

Villa have no loan break option that they can enforce, nor do Chelsea have a recall clause. Therefore, if the clubs cannot reach a fresh agreement over financial terms, Garnacho faces the realistic prospect of not playing again in 2026-27.

Garnacho is, theoretically, available for selection for seven more matches to be played this year.

> Click here to read Sports Mole's argument that Emery is no longer untouchable at Aston Villa