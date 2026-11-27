Andoni Iraola has revealed that Liverpool winger Victor Munoz "wants" to return to training before Sunday's Premier League fixture against Everton.

Liverpool make the short trip to the Hill Dickinson Stadium for the Merseyside derby looking to strengthen their hold of a top-four spot in the Premier League table.

Although Liverpool earned an impressive 3-0 victory at Club Brugge in the Champions League in midweek, an injury to Munoz took the shine off the win.

After the Spaniard was withdrawn in the first half with a knee injury, Iraola hinted that the summer signing was more optimistic over his issue after the full-time whistle.

Nevertheless, speaking at a press conference on Friday, Iraola suggested that Munoz faces a race against time to be available for the showdown with the Toffees.

© Iconsport / ActionPlus

Iraola provides Munoz update

The former Bournemouth boss told reporters that the Spain World Cup squad member was yet to make an appearance in training.

However, as expected, Iraola reaffirmed that Cody Gakpo would remain sidelined in the short term.

He said: "Gakpo definitely not. Muscle injury. Munoz, good news after assessment but has a big knock. He has not trained today but wants to try tomorrow. I cannot tell you right now.

Iraola added: "Gakpo, this is normally two or three weeks. He did against Germany, I don't like timelines with injuries but normally you have to give the time to heal."

Meanwhile, Ryan Gravenberch is likely to miss out with a heel injury. Iraola said: "It's going to be difficult

"I cannot say no, but it's difficult, he is dealing with this situation. The important thing is he is back with no pain to play as free as possible."

© Iconsport / GERRIT VAN KEULEN / ANP, Alamy

Why Munoz will likely miss out against Everton

Liverpool are preparing to play their third of 11 matches across three different competitions before the end of 2026.

With Liverpool currently not possessing the greatest strength-in-depth in midfield and attack, it makes little sense to risk Munoz.

Having made seven starts and seven substitute outings, the 23-year-old is a valuable member of the squad, and it would be more beneficial to rest him in an effort for him to feature against Sunderland three days later.