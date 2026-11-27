Hoffenheim will be looking to build on their impressive comeback win over Sturm Graz in the Europa League when they welcome Augsburg to the SNP Arena this Sunday evening.

Consistency has been a big issue for Die Kraichgauer in recent weeks, while the visitors recently snapped a seven-match winless run in the Bundesliga.

Match preview

Balancing domestic and European duties has proved difficult for Hoffenheim, who have endured a mixed start to the season.

Christian Ilzer’s men enter the weekend 11th in the standings after losing six of their 10 Bundesliga games, equalling their club record for defeats at this stage of a campaign.

November has been more encouraging, however, with Hoffenheim drawing away at Crystal Palace, losing at Eintracht Frankfurt and winning their last two home games against Schalke and Sturm Graz.

Thursday’s victory over the Austrian side was particularly impressive, as Hoffenheim came from behind to win 3-1 and move within three points of the Europa League’s top eight.

That was also their fourth consecutive home victory, with three of those wins seeing them score exactly three goals.

While the hosts are beginning to build momentum, Ilzer faces some difficult selection decisions after injuries and suspensions decimated his defence, leaving him with just one natural centre-back.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance, Nordphoto, Hafner

Augsburg may not be flying high in the Bundesliga table, but they have at least found themselves among the league’s elite in one rather unexpected ranking.

Manuel Baum’s side sit second according to online portal Bild Dating’s AI-generated beauty leaderboard, which rates the attractiveness of every squad in the German top flight.

Their on-field fortunes have been a lot less glamorous, though a 3-1 victory over Mainz 05 last time out lifted Augsburg to 10th in the actual standings and brought an end to their seven-game winless run in the Bundesliga.

The win over Mainz also saw Baum receive a straight red card for delaying play in the second half - a punishment which will see him rooted to the stands on Sunday.

Assistants Alexander Frankenberger, Frank Frohling and Felix Kling will share touchline duties in Hoffenheim as Augsburg look to claim just their second win in 11 meetings with the Kraichgauer.

The trio will take charge of a youthful Augsburg side that made club history against Mainz, fielding their youngest-ever starting XI with an average age of just 23.7 years.

Six players in the team were aged 21 or under - a stat which underlines the extent of the club’s ongoing injury problems and the responsibility placed on their young talents.

Hoffenheim Bundesliga form:

Hoffenheim form (all competitions):

Augsburg Bundesliga form:

Augsburg form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / dpa, dpa picture alliance archive / Alamy

Hoffenheim’s main concern is the suspension of Ozan Kabak, who received a four-match ban for grabbing Eintracht Frankfurt’s Oscar Hojlund by the scruff of the neck and pushing him to the ground.

Hoffenheim have lodged an appeal, though Kabak remains suspended from league action until Friday’s hearing, where the punishment may be cut short or potentially extended.

This is a massive blow for Ilzer, who is already missing four other defensive players in Wouter Burger (muscle), Valentin Gendrey (broken leg), Albian Hajdari (foot) and Robin Hranac (knee).

In fact, Japan’s Koki Machida remains the only available natural centre-back in the squad.

Augsburg are also dealing with a lengthy injury list, although Calvin Brackelmann is available again after returning from his absence.

However, Han-Noah Massengo and Jeffrey Gouweleeuw remain out of action with muscular problems, while an infection has disrupted Noakhai Banks’ recovery.

Chrislain Matsima is making progress from a torn muscle but is not yet ready to return, potentially opening the door for 18-year-old Tim Schnitzer to retain his place after impressing against Mainz.

Hoffenheim possible starting lineup:

Baumann; Coufal, Machida, Bernardo, Rots; Avdullahu, Lenz; Conte, Asllani, Prass; Lemperle

Augsburg possible starting lineup:

Dahmen; Keitel, Bah, Schnitzer; Fellhauer, Wolf, Rieder, Behrens; Kade, Claude-Maurice; Gregoritsch

We say: Hoffenheim 2-1 Augsburg

Hoffenheim have defensive concerns, but their formidable home record against Augsburg should give them confidence, having lost just one of their last 15 Bundesliga meetings on their own ground.

Augsburg, meanwhile, have lost their last three away league games and, with several senior players unavailable, could struggle to avoid another defeat against their bogey team.

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