Luca Jamie Williams-Barnett is pushing for another Tottenham Hotspur start at the Stadium of Light on Sunday after excelling on his full debut against Ipswich Town last weekend, when he both scored and set up Dominic Solanke's second-half strike.

Williams-Barnett is poised to retain his place on the left flank in a dynamic attacking trio alongside James Maddison and Mohammed Kudus, who play directly behind lone centre-forward Solanke.

Although only Solanke and Jan Paul van Hecke have scored more than once for Spurs this season, the visitors can call on Kudus's creativity and ability to find the net from unlikely positions to unlock the Sunderland defence.

In the engine room, Roberto De Zerbi has been handed a timely boost, as Sandro Tonali is understood to have recovered from the illness that kept him out of last weekend's victory over Ipswich.

The Italian midfielder is expected to step straight back into the starting XI alongside Mateus Fernandes to provide a combative platform in the centre of the park.

On the injury front, Xavi Simons and Wilson Odobert remain long-term absentees with knee injuries, while Mathys Tel, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Savio are unavailable in the short term due to Achilles, ankle and thigh issues, respectively.

Further back, Tosin Adarabioyo faces fitness tests for a calf problem before Sunday's encounter, meaning Marcos Senesi should partner Van Hecke in the heart of the rearguard.

Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie are tipped to complete the four-man defence in the full-back slots, tasked with shielding goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky between the sticks.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Kinsky; Porro, Van Hecke, Senesi, Udogie; Tonali, Fernandes; Kudus, Maddison, Williams-Barnett; Solanke