Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign against Alaves on Saturday.
Los Blancos are second in the La Liga table on 33 points, while Alaves are ninth in the division, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the league fixture.
REAL MADRID VS. ALAVES
REAL MADRID
Out: Rodrygo (knee), Raul Asencio (leg), Ferland Mendy (hip), Endrick (groin)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Tchouameni; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe
ALAVES
Out: Facundo Garces (knee), Mikel Rodriguez (knee), Hugo Noava (muscle)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sivera; Tenaglia, Koski, Otto; Perez, Ibanez, Blanco, Suarez, Rebbach; Martinez, Boye