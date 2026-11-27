Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign against Alaves on Saturday.

Los Blancos are second in the La Liga table on 33 points, while Alaves are ninth in the division, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the league fixture.

REAL MADRID

Out: Rodrygo (knee), Raul Asencio (leg), Ferland Mendy (hip), Endrick (groin)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Tchouameni; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe

ALAVES

Out: Facundo Garces (knee), Mikel Rodriguez (knee), Hugo Noava (muscle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sivera; Tenaglia, Koski, Otto; Perez, Ibanez, Blanco, Suarez, Rebbach; Martinez, Boye