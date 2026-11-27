Eyupspor will be hoping to end their prolonged winless run when they welcome Istanbul Basaksehir to Esenyurt Necmi Kadioglu Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts are bottom of the Turkish Super Lig standings with just three points from 12 matches, while the Grey Owls sit seventh with 20 points and will be looking to continue their push towards the European places.

Match preview

Mustafa Dalci has been unable to turn around Eyupspor's fortunes this season, with the Purple-Yellows enduring a difficult start to the campaign and remaining without a league victory in their last nine matches.

No other Super Lig side is on a longer losing streak than Eyupspor, who have lost each of their last nine league games, while they have failed to score in 10 of their 12 matches, netting just three times, the fewest in the division.

They are also comfortably the worst side defensively, having conceded 31 goals, three more than the next-worst defence, while they are currently on a two-match run without finding the net.

Their latest setback was a 1-0 loss away to Trabzonspor, and on Sunday, they welcome an opponent they have never beaten in four top-flight meetings, losing two and drawing two, leaving little optimism as they look to end a club-record run of consecutive Super Lig defeats.

© Imago

Basaksehir, meanwhile, have enjoyed a much more encouraging run and arrive in Istanbul's western suburbs having won their last three league matches.

Their latest victory was an entertaining 4-2 home triumph over Corum, with Bertug Yildirim scoring a hat-trick after coming off the bench to help his side secure all three points as they came back from a two-goal deficit, scoring all four goals in the final 13 minutes plus stoppage time.

That result followed a 1-0 victory against Goztepe and a 2-1 win over Kocaelispor, with Nuri Sahin's side demonstrating greater consistency and attacking confidence in recent weeks, scoring more goals than any other side over the last five games (13), while only three teams have accumulated more than their 12 points over that period.

The Grey Owls will also be confident of winning consecutive away matches, having ended their four-match winless run on the road (D1, L3) with victory over Goztepe on their last trip.

Eyupspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Eyupspor form (all competitions):

L

L

L

W

L

L

Istanbul Basaksehir Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

© Imago / Seskim Photo

Eyupspor are expected to be without Lenny Pintor, Talha Ulvan and Simone Giordano, who are all dealing with injuries.

Their absences could limit Dalci's options, particularly in defence and the attacking positions, while Yusuf Barasi could be considered for a starting role as the hosts look for greater threat in the final third.

Basaksehir will be without Christopher Operi, who remains sidelined with an injury, while Yusuf Sari is also unavailable.

Yildirim's hat-trick against Corum could earn him a starting opportunity, although Davie Selke remains an option in attack.

Eyupspor possible starting lineup:

Bilgin; Yasar, Demir, Jules; Costa, Akman, Ilter, Raux-Yao, M. Demir; Abdullahi, Barasi

Istanbul Basaksehir possible starting lineup:

Sengezer; Karbownik, Opoku, Bayram, Kharebashvili; Kemen, Kaluzinski; Olsen, Shomurodov, Brnic; Yildirim

We say: Eyupspor 0-2 Istanbul Basaksehir

Eyupspor may attempt to keep the contest close through a compact defensive approach, but their prolonged winless run and Basaksehir's attacking quality point towards an away victory.

The visitors should have enough to secure three points without necessarily needing to produce another high-scoring performance.

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