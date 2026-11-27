Aiming to remain unbeaten under their new permanent head coach, Lyon welcome Monaco to Groupama Stadium for a Ligue 1 clash on Sunday night.

Les Gones were held to a frustrating draw in the Europa League on Thursday night on home soil, whilst Les Rouge et Blanc enjoyed a last-minute success on their Conference League travels.

Match preview

Since the arrival of Spanish head coach Carlos Vicens to replace the departed Paulo Fonseca in early November, Lyon have kept back-to-back clean sheets, winning 1-0 at Lille in Ligue 1 last weekend before a draw in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Les Gones were heavy favourites to secure their third League Phase triumph of the season against Lillestrom earlier in the week, however, the French hosts were held to a goalless scoreline, despite posting 22 shots across the 90 minutes.

Since Fonseca left the club to join Sporting Lisbon, Sunday's hosts Lyon have won just one of their past four competitive matches (D2 L1), sitting in fourth position in the Ligue 1 standings after 11 top-flight fixtures.

A cause for Decines-Charpieu optimism ahead of this weekend's clash, Les Gones are unbeaten across their opening five league matches at Groupama Stadium (W4 D1), with only Paris FC picking up more home points in the division to date.

With Endrick returning to Real Madrid over the summer and Pavel Sulc currently sitting in the medical room with a knee injury, Lyon are struggling slightly on the attacking front, firing blanks in three of their past six games.

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur

Whilst this weekend's hosts dropped points in the Europa League on Thursday night, Monaco were busy securing a last-gasp victory in Edinburgh, Scotland, where a star of the 2026 World Cup shone once again following a difficult start to the club term.

United States international Folarin Balogun bagged a brace - including a 94th-minute winner - during Les Rouge et Blanc's 3-2 success at Hearts last time out, with Filipe Luis's side now topping the Conference League table after four matchdays, still boasting a 100% record.

On the contrary to their dominance on the continent, Monaco are winless across their past six Ligue 1 contests (D4 L2) - a stark difference to the start of the league campaign, when they enjoyed a six-game unbeaten run.

As a result of their dipped domestic form, Les Rouge et Blanc have dropped to eighth position in the Ligue 1 rankings and sit three points behind Sunday's opponents Lyon in the lowest of the Champions League spots.

With the aforementioned Balogun failing to reach his previous heights this term after an emotionally-taxing end to the summer transfer window, Paris Brunner is leading Monaco's forward line in Ligue 1 with four goals so far.

Lyon Ligue 1 form:

Lyon form (all competitions):

Monaco Ligue 1 form:

Monaco form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur

As mentioned earlier, Czechia international Sulc is currently sidelined for Lyon, with the attacking midfielder expected back in the New Year.

A graduate of the Liverpool academy, Englishman Tyler Morton is out until February due to a groin issue.

Les Gones also have fitness concerns in defence, with Clinton Mata unavailable for up to a fortnight owing to a muscular injury.

Ansu Fati's road to career resurrection in Monaco has been hindered by a hamstring problem sustained at the end of November.

With the Spaniard set to miss the majority of the December schedule, defender Mohammed Salisu (knee) has a teammate on a similar recovery timeframe.

Lyon possible starting lineup:

Greif; Athekame, Bacher, Niakhate, Abner; Bidstrup, Tessmann, Tolisso; Nuamah, Nakamura, Merah

Monaco possible starting lineup:

Hradecky; Sane, Dier, Teze; Vanderson, Camara, Zakaria, Nazinho; Minamino, Abline; Brunner

We say: Lyon 2-1 Monaco

Scoring 11 goals across four consecutive home league wins since early September, Lyon will be confident of extending their unbeaten run under new boss Vicens on Sunday.

Monaco have lost just two competitive matches since Luis joined the club over the summer, although we believe that a third defeat is on the cards at Groupama Stadium.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.