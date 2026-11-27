Gil Vicente will look to strengthen their position in the top half of the Primeira Liga table when they welcome struggling Estoril Praia to Estadio Cidade de Barcelos on Sunday evening.

Also in contention for a European place, the hosts sit seventh in the Primeira Liga table, two points behind fifth-placed Arouca, while the visitors are bottom of the standings and hoping a change in management can spark a revival.

Match preview

Since replacing Cesar Peixoto in the summer, Luis Pinto has done a decent job of maintaining Gil Vicente's push to end a four-year wait for European football after the club narrowly missed out last season, finishing sixth in the table.

Pinto has guided the side to 18 points from their opening 11 league fixtures (W5, D3, L3), with their campaign built around a solid defence that has conceded the joint second-fewest goals in the division (eight), although their 10 scored is the second-lowest tally among teams outside the bottom three.

Os Galos have alternated between winless spells and encouraging runs throughout the season, but the Barcelos club head into this encounter on the back of consecutive victories after going three matches without taking full spoils.

A 3-1 success over Olhanense at the weekend saw the Roosters advance to the last 16 of the Taca de Portugal, where they will face Braga, with that cup success following a 2-1 win away to Santa Clara, a result which marked Gil’s third consecutive league victory on the road.

However, their home form has taken a dip, with Pinto's men, who won their first two matches in Barcelos this season, failing to take maximum points in each of their last four top-flight outings on their own turf (D2, L2), while also drawing a blank in the most recent two.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Meanwhile, Estoril could hardly have made a worse start to the season, with the Praia club the only side yet to record a victory in the division, having managed just two draws from 10 league matches, although they have a game in hand against Maritimo.

Much of the Canarinhos' struggles have stemmed from a blunt attack that has found the net a league-low five times, while they have also conceded 19 goals, and their problems at both ends of the pitch were further exposed in a 4-0 defeat to leaders Porto in their most recent top-flight outing.

Estoril's woes were compounded at the weekend when they suffered a 3-2 loss to second-tier side Felgueiras, with disciplinary problems proving costly as Ricard Sanchez, Xeka and Samuel Amissah were all sent off.

The result also brought an end to Sergio Raimundo's short spell in charge after he replaced Vasco Matos in October, and Joao Giao has been appointed as the third manager of the Praia club this season following his earlier spell at Nacional.

Interestingly, Giao's only league victory during his four-match spell at Nacional came against Estoril, although supporters of the Canarinhos can take some encouragement from the fact that their side have won two of the last three meetings with Gil, including a 3-1 success when the teams met in February.



Gil Vicente Primeira Liga form:

Gil Vicente form (all competitions):

Estoril Praia Primeira Liga form:

Estoril Praia form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Gil are monitoring the fitness of Marvin Elimbi, who is close to recovering from an injury but was not considered ready to feature in the Taca de Portugal victory over Olhanense.

Hector Hernandez made a substitute appearance last time out after missing the previous six matches through fitness problems and could be given more minutes on Sunday as he looks to regain full match sharpness.

Mohamed Bamba also came off the bench in that encounter to make his first appearance for Gil after a 10-month layoff through injury, giving the hosts another option in midfield.

However, Arthur Tchaptchet remains a doubt, having yet to feature for the Roosters this season due to physical discomfort.

With domestic suspensions carrying over into the league, Xeka, Sanchez and Amissah will all miss Sunday's match following their red cards against Felgueiras.

The visitors will also be without Isra Salazar and Fabricio Garcia, who are recovering from ruptured cruciate ligaments, leaving Giao with limited options as he prepares for his first match in charge.

Yanis Begraoui returned from a muscle injury with a substitute appearance against Felgueiras and scored from the penalty spot, making him a likely starter here.



Gil Vicente possible starting lineup:

Lucao; Esgaio, Moreira, Buatu, Espigares; Prioste, Lausen; Murilo, Garcia, G Martins; Franca

Estoril Praia possible starting lineup:

Turk; P Carvalho, Andreou, Ferro, Parente; Holsgrove, Tsoungui; Guitane, J Carvalho, Lacximicant; Begraoui

We say: Gil Vicente 2-0 Estoril Praia

Gil Vicente have not been particularly convincing in front of goal at home recently, but their superior league record and greater stability should give them a considerable advantage against an Estoril side still searching for its first competitive victory of the season.



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