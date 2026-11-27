Back in Eredivisie action after their respective European commitments, NEC and FC Twente meet at Stadion de Goffert on Sunday.

The sides had contrasting fortunes in their most recent league outings as the hosts fell to a 4-1 defeat against PSV Eindhoven, while the visitors came from behind to beat 10-man Willem II.

Match preview

Off the back of managing just one win in 11 matches across September and October, NEC have made a strong start to November, winning three of their four games in all competitions. Their latest success was Thursday’s 3-1 triumph over Ligue 1 side Rennes.

The Eniesee’s only defeat since the turn of the month came at home to PSV on Saturday when a slow first-half display saw them go into the interval down by three, and there was hardly any room for a resurgence after the break.

Dick Schreuder's men are 12th in the Eredivisie table and remain within touching distance of teams currently in the drop zone, which highlights how underwhelming their league campaign has been compared to last season’s unprecedented success.

With no wins in any of the last five encounters, recent matches against Twente do not hold happy memories for NEC, who are seeking a first victory since January 2024 to avoid suffering consecutive league defeats for the first time this season.

Yet to keep a clean sheet in 2026-27, Sunday’s hosts have plenty of room for improvement defensively. A shutout this weekend would be a good starting point, particularly against opponents who have scored 11 times across the last five meetings.

© Iconsport / BAS CZERWINSKI, ANP

Twente are averaging three goals per game across their six away league outings - thanks in no small part to November 1’s 9-0 demolition of SBV Excelsior - this season, so NEC’s issues at the back will definitely be music to their ears. However, the Enschede-based outfit did come up short in their last assignment on the road.

Days after coming back for a third game running en route to a 2-1 win over Willem II, Twente looked set to secure another positive result from behind in Thursday’s Conference League clash against Freiburg, where they trailed initially but managed to level proceedings through Younes Taha, only for Jan-Niklas Beste to net a stoppage-time winner.

That ended a six-match winless run for the Tukkers, and they will now seek to get back to winning ways, having not lost back-to-back competitive matches since July.

Like NEC (12/21), John van den Brom’s men have scored most of their goals (19/32) after half time, hinting that this weekend’s clash could come to life as it progresses, so supporters should not be in a hurry to leave if it proves a slow burner.

With their title rivals scheduled to be in action earlier, Sunday’s visitors risk losing crucial ground if they fail to claim maximum points in the final fixture of matchday 14.

NEC Eredivisie form:

NEC form (all competitions):

FC Twente Eredivisie form:

FC Twente form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Pro Shots

Bram Nuytinck and Philippe Sandler are confirmed defensive absentees for NEC, while Emre Mor is also unavailable for Sunday’s match.

Perr Schuurs has missed the last three games and remains a major doubt, so Ahmetcan Kaplan is likely to marshal the defence once again.

Bryan Linssen has netted four times across his last three home matches for the hosts, and the 36-year-old will be aiming to deliver once again.

Max Bruns, Krzysztof Kurowski, Filip Erik Thorvaldsen, Lars Unnerstall, and Thomas van den Belt will miss the trip to Nijmegen as Twente continue to contend with injury problems.

Sondre Orjasaeter has registered a goal contribution in both of his two appearances for Twente against NEC and will be keen to extend that run.

NEC possible starting lineup:

Crettaz; Bras, Kaplan, Fonville; Kers, Nejasmic, Lebreton, Bakker; Chery, Tadic, Linssen

FC Twente possible starting lineup:

Drommel; Adelgaard, Nijstad, Propper, Van Rooy; Weidmann, Zerrouki; Orjasaeter, Taha, Rots; Weghorst

We say: NEC 1-3 FC Twente

Both teams have scored in four of the last five meetings between Twente and NEC, suggesting a clean sheet for either side may be unlikely on Sunday.

However, Twente possess greater quality across the pitch and should have enough to claim all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.