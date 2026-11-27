Porto will look to maintain their perfect start to the league season when they welcome Sporting Lisbon to Estadio do Dragao for Sunday's matchday 12 headline fixture.

The Dragons have won all 11 of their league matches to sit top of the Primeira Liga table, five points clear of second-placed Benfica and nine ahead of the third-placed Lions.

Match preview

Francesco Farioli has made an impressive start to his second season in charge of Porto after leading the team to the title last term, and the Dragons are now just two victories away from matching their best start to a top-flight campaign, having won their first 13 matches in 1939-40.

The Blue and Whites, who recorded a league-high 21 clean sheets and conceded just 18 goals in the Primeira Liga last campaign, have maintained their defensive solidity this term, allowing a league-low five goals and registering the joint-most shutouts (six).

Porto's most recent outing in the Portuguese top flight was a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Vitoria de Guimaraes, in an encounter where Martim Fernandes scored an 86th-minute winner to preserve the Dragons' flawless record in the top flight.

Farioli's men have also put their continental campaign back on track, with a 1-0 victory away to Feyenoord in midweek marking their second consecutive Champions League win and lifting the Blue and Whites to 22nd in the 36-team table after they lost their opening three fixtures in the competition.

Porto have now won six of their last seven matches across all competitions in regulation time, with the only exception being a penalty shootout victory over lower-division Paredes to reach the last 16 of the Taca de Portugal, where they will face Leiria on December 17.

Looking to extend their perfect league run, Farioli’s charges can also draw confidence from their impressive home form, having won all five of their Primeira Liga matches at the Dragao this season while scoring at least twice in each, including a 3-1 success over Benfica in September's O Classico.

© Iconsport / Ricardo Rocha / ZUMA Press Wire

However, Sporting have the opportunity to become the latest major obstacle in that pursuit, with the visitors arriving with renewed confidence following their recent managerial change, which saw Paulo Fonseca replace Rui Borges in early November.

The 53-year-old, who previously managed Porto during the 2013-14 campaign, oversaw a 1-0 league win over Moreirense in his first game in charge of his current club, with Luis Suarez scoring the winner, before guiding the Lions to another victory in the Taca de Portugal against Uniao de Serra.

Sporting's most recent outing was a chaotic 2-2 draw with Manchester United on Wednesday, leaving the Lisbon outfit ninth in the Champions League table while extending their unbeaten run to five matches (W4, D1) across all competitions.

The Lions have also avoided defeat in all five of their league away games this season (W3, D2), but Sunday's clash presents a different challenge, given they have managed just two victories in their last 19 Primeira Liga meetings (D9, L8) with Porto and are winless in their last 10 top-flight visits to the Dragao (D5, L5), drawing each of the most recent three.



Porto Primeira Liga form:

Porto form (all competitions):

Sporting Lisbon Primeira Liga form:

Sporting Lisbon form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

Porto will be without Gabriel Mec, Vasco Sousa (broken leg) and former Manchester United defender Chris Smalling (knee) as they continue their respective recoveries from injury.

Santiago Gimenez led the line in the victory over Feyenoord, but Samu Aghehowa could reclaim the number nine spot following his starts in the Dragons' last two league matches, although Andre Silva remains in contention, having recorded more minutes than the other two forwards in the Primeira Liga this season.

As for Sporting, Zeno Debast and Nuno Santos returned to training earlier in the week following spells on the sidelines, although this encounter could come too soon for both players

Luis Suarez is expected to lead the line once again, with the Colombian, who won the Golden Boot with 28 league goals last season, having already found the net nine times in the Primeira Liga this term, leaving him two behind Benfica's Vangelis Pavlidis.



Porto possible starting lineup:

D Costa; A Costa, Bednarek, Kiwior, Sanusi; G Veiga, Rosario, Froholdt; Sainz, Samu, Pepe

Sporting Lisbon possible starting lineup:

K Pereira; Fresneda, Quaresma, Inacio, Araujo; Andersen, Altimira, Doumbia; Catamo, Suarez, Guilherme

We say: Porto 1-1 Sporting Lisbon

Heavyweight derbies such as this are difficult to call, regardless of form or momentum, and Sporting's recent performances suggest they have enough quality to make life uncomfortable for the league leaders.

Furthermore, three of the last five meetings between the sides across all competitions have ended in draws so we are backing another stalemate, which would bring the Dragons' flawless league run to an end.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.