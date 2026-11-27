As Everton prepare to welcome Liverpool to the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday, one former Toffees midfielder has recalled the unfortunate sequence of events that prevented him from experiencing the Merseyside derby during his time in English football.

Orel Mangala, who spent the 2024-25 season on loan at Everton from Lyon, was denied the opportunity to participate in the final derby at Goodison Park after severe weather forced the original fixture to be postponed and a serious knee injury subsequently ended his season.

Now playing in Spain with Getafe on loan from Lyon, the Belgium international continues to follow his former club and has been impressed by the progress made under David Moyes.

Storm Darragh and knee injury cost Mangala historic Goodison derby

The Belgian had been due to face Liverpool on December 7, 2024, but the fixture was called off on safety grounds as Storm Darragh swept across the United Kingdom.

By the time the rearranged match came around, Mangala's season was already over. The midfielder had suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during Everton's 1-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on January 25.

"I missed one of the derbies because of a storm. The match was postponed and then I tore my cruciate ligament, so in the end I couldn't play in it," Mangala recalled in an interview with Top Mercato.

What made the circumstances particularly unfortunate was that the rearranged fixture on February 12, 2025, became one of the most memorable occasions in Goodison Park's recent history.

James Tarkowski's spectacular stoppage-time equaliser secured a 2-2 draw for Everton, ensuring that the Toffees avoided defeat in the final Merseyside derby at their home of more than 130 years.

Although Mangala never experienced the rivalry on the pitch, the 28-year-old had already witnessed its significance in the city, describing the atmosphere in the build-up to the fixture and the sense of anticipation among supporters.

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Mangala impressed by Everton's progress under Moyes

Mangala has kept a close eye on Everton's fortunes since returning to Lyon, and he believes the club's encouraging start to the current campaign is a reflection of the foundations laid over the past few seasons.

The Toffees have collected 16 points from their opening 11 Premier League fixtures and sit seventh in the table, with Liverpool five points ahead in fourth place.

Mangala highlighted the emergence of 19-year-old midfielder Harrison Armstrong, whom he knew during his time at Everton, and expressed his satisfaction at seeing the club competing in the top half of the table.

The Belgian also praised Everton's infrastructure and suggested that their improvement had come as little surprise to him given what he had witnessed during his season on Merseyside.

Recent history nevertheless illustrates the scale of the challenge facing Moyes's side on Sunday. Everton have won only two of their last 31 Premier League meetings with Liverpool, although 14 of those encounters have ended in draws.

Andoni Iraola's men have won the last three editions of the derby, including a 2-1 victory on their first visit to the Hill Dickinson Stadium in April.

Everton will therefore be looking to record their first derby victory at their new home on Sunday, having last beaten Liverpool in April 2024 at Goodison Park.

For Mangala, the fixture offers another opportunity to follow a rivalry whose significance he came to appreciate during his brief spell on Merseyside, even though circumstances never allowed him to experience it as a player.