Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has insisted that he has "no problem at all" with Erling Haaland, despite admitting that the Norwegian striker is "upset" amid the club's recent slump in form.

The Citizens made a positive start to life under new boss Maresca, winning 11 of their first 12 matches in all competitions in which Haaland scored 13 goals.

However, City have since won just one of their last six games in all competitions (W1 D3 L2), while Haaland has scored just one goal in his last five appearances, failing to net in each of his last three Premier League matches.

Maresca’s men are winless in four top-flight games and were also held to a 2-2 home draw by Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday.

After the match, Haaland gave a downbeat interview expressing his frustration, with City’s poor run of form leaving the squad "questioning everything".

"We were not able to control and attack the game in the way we want," Haaland told TNT Sports. "Football is easy and difficult.

“When you win it's easy and you know what to do. When you don't you start questioning everything. The perfect thing would be to not think, but it's not so easy.

"We have so much quality so it's about getting the quality out in every player. We have to regroup, stay positive and bring energy on the pitch and try to do our best."

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Maresca explains why Haaland is “upset” and “not happy”

Maresca was then asked to share his thoughts on Haaland’s comments and recent form ahead of Man City’s blockbuster Premier League showdown with champions Arsenal on Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Maresca said: "I think Erling is a winner. It's normal that he's not happy when we don't win games but not just Erling, everyone.

"Remember just a few weeks ago he was dancing inside the pitch. You can write and think many different things.

"Erling is upset. I'm upset because we're not winning games. But this is our job, this is football. That's why I need to maintain the balance."

Asked if Haaland’s mood affect his performances, with some social media clips showing him visibly frustrated on the pitch, Maresca replied: "I think he gesticulates when we were winning games, and not receiving balls.

"He's a nine. They live day by day for goals and winning games. If they don't score or win games they're upset. So I don't think that affects his game, but for sure he's not happy not winning games but everyone is on the same page."

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Maresca: “I don't see any problem at all with Erling”

Maresca has also insisted that Haaland has been training as normal, adding: "He has been good. Yes, normal like since day one.

“Again, a few weeks ago he was dancing inside the pitch, he was dancing in training. He's happy. It's normal that results affect the mood, that's why we need to win games, but I don't see any problem at all with Erling."

With Man City sitting six points behind Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table and in danger of falling further behind in the title race, Maresca has made it clear that his team will “try our best” to win at the Emirates Stadium.

Haaland will relish another battle with Arsenal, having scored in six of his previous eight Premier League meetings with the Gunners, netting in each of his last four such games.

The Norwegian should therefore fancy his chances of ending his three-game goal drought in the Premier League; only twice before has he ever gone goalless for four straight matches, and never longer than that.