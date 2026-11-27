After coming close to a rare away win in England, Napoli will return to their ailing domestic campaign on Sunday, when they visit Serie A strugglers Sassuolo.

The Partenopei pushed Manchester City hard in the Champions League, but they are still facing an early European exit; meanwhile, their hosts face a long fight for top-flight survival.

Match preview

Despite coming within minutes of victory in Manchester, where they drew 2-2 with Man City on Tuesday night, Napoli are still sitting inside the Champions League’s elimination zone with only three games left to play.

Following their league-phase exit last season, more continental misery could await for the Partenopei, who are also performing below expectations in Italy’s top flight.

Napoli have made their worst start to a league campaign since 2007 - when they were newly promoted - and even after last week’s 1-0 win over Torino they lie eighth in the Serie A standings.

Under Massimiliano Allegri, who replaced Scudetto winner Antonio Conte in the summer, the Campanian club have won just six of their 17 fixtures and are yet to record consecutive wins.

Before heading to Reggio Emilia, history suggests they can finally do so on Sunday: Napoli have lost just one of 12 away games against Sassuolo in Serie A.

Having won each of the last three while scoring 10 goals, they will be strong favourites with the best in-play betting sites.

© Imago

In fact, such has been Napoli’s dominance at any venue, Sassuolo have lost the last seven league meetings by a staggering aggregate score of 23-2.

That should cause concern for fans of the Neroverdi, as they are yet to keep a clean sheet this season and currently have the worst defensive record in Serie A.

Seven decades have passed since any side avoided relegation after conceding at least 30 goals within 12 matchdays, so the Emilian club already have a mountain to climb.

Despite firing Alberto Aquilani and hiring Roberto D’Aversa during the last international break, they failed to benefit from a ‘new-manager bounce’ when losing 2-0 to Genoa last weekend.

So, Sassuolo have now lost all of their last six games - including three on home turf - leaving them stuck inside the drop zone.

Sassuolo Serie A form:

Napoli Serie A form:

Napoli form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Following his emotional return to England, Kevin De Bruyne is set to miss Sunday’s game with muscle fatigue, joining Napoli’s long absence list.



Alex Meret, Benoit Badiashile, Alisson Santos, Stanislav Lobotka, Alessandro Buongiorno and Antonio Vergara were already unavailable, while captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo has resumed full training but may not be risked.

Rasmus Hojlund and Scott McTominay were also back in Manchester on Tuesday night, and they must share the burden in the absence of top scorer De Bruyne.

Meanwhile, Sassuolo's talisman will be present at the Mapei Stadium: Domenico Berardi has scored three league goals versus Napoli since making his Serie A debut against them back in 2013.

Each of those strikes were on home turf - though the most recent was during the 2020-21 season - and Berardi should join Sebastiano Esposito and Armand Lauriente in the hosts’ trident attack.

D’Aversa switched to a back three on his dugout debut, but it remains to be seen if that experiment will continue this weekend.

Vasilje Adzic has undergone surgery after suffering a knee injury against Genoa, joining Cristian Volpato, Daniel Boloca, Fedde Leysen and Ismael Kone on the sidelines.

Sassuolo possible starting lineup:

Muric; Walukiewicz, Idzes, Cande; Van der Brempt, Thorstvedt, Matic, Obrador; Berardi, Esposito, Lauriente

Napoli possible starting lineup:

Milinkovic-Savic; Beukema, Rrahmani, Marin; Politano, Anguissa, Gilmour, McTominay, Olivera; Lang; Hojlund

We say: Sassuolo 1-2 Napoli

The pressure is all on Napoli to beat free-falling Sassuolo, who last won in September and are still searching for an elusive clean sheet.

It may not be pretty, but the Partenopei should eventually prevail, given their greater firepower and experience.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.