Corum Belediyespor will look to bounce back from consecutive defeats when they welcome Kocaelispor to Corum Sehir Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts sit 11th in the Turkish Super Lig standings with 16 points from 12 matches, while the visitors occupy eighth place with 20 points and arrive unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions.

Match preview

Corum will hope to produce a disciplined defensive performance on Sunday, with the Red-Black conceding nine goals across their last two league games, both of which ended in defeats.

Burak Yilmaz's side lost 4-2 away to Istanbul Basaksehir last time out despite taking a two-goal lead, as their defensive shortcomings again proved costly, while they suffered a 5-0 defeat to Fenerbahce before that.

A lack of clean sheets has cost Corum points this season despite scoring 23 goals, having kept their opponents out in just two of their 12 matches, and they are currently on a run of five games without a clean sheet.

The hosts have kept just one clean sheet at Corum Sehir Stadium this season, conceding eight goals across their last three games there, and they will be wary of the threat posed by Sunday's visitors, having lost their last two encounters against them.

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo

This will be the first top-flight meeting between the two sides, and Kocaelispor arrive in better form, unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions, recording three wins and two draws.

Their latest league outing saw them hold Fenerbahce to a 2-2 draw, as they overturned a goal deficit only to concede in stoppage time in what could have been a famous victory.

Before that result, Kocaelispor recorded a 2-0 away victory over Eyupspor, a goalless draw against Rizespor, a 3-0 win over Mazidagi Fosfatspor in the Turkish Cup and a 2-1 away victory against Alanyaspor.

The visitors have won their last two matches on the road and three of their six away games this season, while they also won on their last visit to this ground, although that was in the second division.

Çorum Belediyespor Turkish Super Lig form:

Çorum Belediyespor form (all competitions):

Kocaelispor Turkish Super Lig form:

Kocaelispor form (all competitions):

L

W

W

D

W

D

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Corum are expected to be without Berat Ozdemir, who is sidelined with a thigh injury, while Gokhan Sazdagi is also a doubt, although his availability will depend on a late fitness assessment.

Jesus Ramirez has scored seven league goals this term, including one in the last game, and will hope to find the net in consecutive matches for the second time this season.

Kocaelispor have a longer list of potential absentees, with Massadio Haidara, Bruno Petkovic, Show and Aleksandar Jovanovic all carrying injury concerns.

Tanguy Zoukrou is also doubtful, potentially leaving Selcuk Inan with limited options in several positions.

Çorum Belediyespor possible starting lineup:

Erenturk; Penetra, Soyuncu, Smolcic, Borza; Ramadani, Diomande; Gurpuz, Karlsbakk, Kyziridis; Ramirez

Kocaelispor possible starting lineup:

Oztasdelen; Yildiz, Maglica, Dijksteel, Rivas; Bingol, Kutlu, Susoho; Sousa, Agyei, Baku

We say: Çorum Belediyespor 1-2 Kocaelispor

Corum's attacking potential means they should be capable of troubling Kocaelispor, particularly on home soil, but their defensive record remains a major concern.

The hosts should have enough attacking quality to find the net, but the visitors' stronger recent form and defensive organisation make them the more convincing choice.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.