Fenerbahce will aim to strengthen their position in the upper half of the Turkish Super Lig table when they welcome BB Erzurumspor to Chobani Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts sit sixth with 20 points from 12 matches, while the visitors are 13th on 14 points and are looking to end a three-match losing run.

Match preview

Emre Belozoglu's tenure at Fenerbahce has been impressive so far, with the team remaining unbeaten under his leadership after playing four matches across all competitions.

His tenure kicked off with a 3-2 win over Liverpool in the Champions League before the Yellow Canaries recorded a 5-0 away victory over Corum.

That result preceded a 2-2 draw against Kocaelispor in the league, the only game they have failed to win under the manager so far, but they quickly returned to winning ways in midweek when they beat Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 away from home.

However, there is still plenty of work to do for the Yellow Canaries in the Super Lig, as they are already 11 points off the top, having failed to win half of their dozen league games so far this season (W6, D2, L4).

Despite those dropped points, Fenerbahce have been the division's most productive attacking team, scoring 31 goals, and they will hope to overwhelm their opponents with their attack as they look to bounce back from defeat in their last home league game, when they lost 2-1 to Goztepe.

Further reason for optimism will be the hosts' record in this fixture, having faced Erzurumspor six times without defeat and winning their last five meetings.

© Iconsport / Seskim

Erzurumspor, meanwhile, have suffered three consecutive league defeats after a promising run earlier in the campaign, losing 1-0 to Goztepe last time out, having previously been beaten 2-1 by Caykur Rizespor and 3-1 at home by Corum.

This recent poor streak follows an encouraging run of four matches without defeat, during which they won three times and drew once while keeping three clean sheets, a far cry from their last three matches, in which they have conceded six goals.

Serkan Ozbalta will be concerned about his team's poor run extending, not only because of their unfavourable head-to-head record with Fenerbahce, but also their away record this season, with just one win in six matches on the road, losing three times and drawing twice.

Erzurumspor have also struggled to prevent the Yellow Canaries from scoring, having conceded at least two goals in their four visits to this ground, with at least three scored in each of the last three, all of which they lost.

Fenerbahce Turkish Super Lig form:

Fenerbahce form (all competitions):

BB Erzurumspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Cody Froggatt, Sportimage

Fenerbahce are expected to remain without Nathan Ake and Marco Asensio, two of their starters who have missed the last couple of games.

Jayden Oosterwolde is also listed as unavailable through injury, while Amara Diouf is considered doubtful, with the young forward recovering from a muscle issue.

Mason Greenwood has scored in three of the last four matches and is expected to play an important role from the start yet again, while Vedat Muriqi will hope his goal in the Champions League earns him a starting spot over Romelu Lukaku once more.

Erzurumspor have no confirmed absentees listed ahead of the match, although their final selection will depend on fitness assessments closer to kickoff.

Gyrano Kerk and Ibrahim Diabate started as the front two last time out and are likely to retain their places for this one.

Fenerbahce possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Semedo, Skriniar, Oppong, Brown; Guendouzi, Yuksek; Greenwood, Kahveci, Aydin; Muriqi

BB Erzurumspor possible starting lineup:

Taskiran; Gergxhaliu, Yumlu, Mujakic; Ovacikli, Baiye, Owusu, Rodriguez, Giorbelidze; Kerk, Diabate

We say: Fenerbahce 3-0 BB Erzurumspor

Fenerbahce have enough attacking quality to make life difficult for Erzurumspor, particularly given their opponents' recent defensive struggles.

The visitors should find it difficult to keep the hosts quiet for 90 minutes, and a comfortable home victory looks the most likely outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.