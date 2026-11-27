Manchester City are reportedly facing questions over Gianluigi Donnarumma's suitability for Enzo Maresca's tactical system, despite the Italian head coach repeatedly defending his first-choice goalkeeper in recent weeks.

Donnarumma established himself as City's number one following his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain in 2025, but his ability to contribute to the team's build-up play has become a subject of debate.

The goalkeeping department could therefore represent another area for City to assess as they consider how to strengthen Maresca's squad over the coming transfer windows.

Donnarumma's tactical suitability questioned at Man City

According to The Athletic, Donnarumma is not considered an ideal fit for the style of football City are looking to implement, particularly due to his limitations in possession.

The report also suggests that second-choice goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli is not viewed as a suitable long-term replacement for the Italy international, meaning that any change between the sticks could require another investment in the transfer market.

However, there is no indication that City have launched a search for a new goalkeeper or made a decision to part ways with Donnarumma.

Manchester City are short of a striker and have been since the summer, when they sold Omar Marmoush and did not replace him. The Egyptian himself was not an influential player, but he was at least an alternative to Erling Haaland, and that is what City are currently missing. In normal circumstances, that would be something they could look to sort out in the winter window, to give them what they need to finish the season well. It could be argued it is just as important to address the goalkeeping situation by moving out Gianluigi Donnarumma, and possibly Geronimo Rulli, too. ? @SamLee ? https://t.co/QfbNDXgiXx — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) November 27, 2026

The 27-year-old's difficulties with the ball at his feet have been a recurring topic throughout his career, including during his spell under Luis Enrique at PSG. His outstanding shot-stopping ability nevertheless played a major role in helping the French giants secure their first Champions League title in 2025.

City subsequently signed the Italian for a reported £26m, but his second season at the Etihad Stadium has been complicated by a series of costly mistakes against the likes of Aston Villa, PSG and RB Leipzig.

Donnarumma had kept just four clean sheets and conceded 23 goals in 15 appearances across all competitions before the resumption of club football following November's international break.

© Iconsport / Action Plus

Maresca continues to put his faith in Donnarumma

Maresca has had several opportunities to reconsider his goalkeeping hierarchy, most notably after Rulli saved two penalties to help City overcome Brighton & Hove Albion in the fourth round of the EFL Cup in October.

However, the City manager immediately dismissed suggestions that Rulli could displace Donnarumma, insisting that the Argentine understood his role within the squad.

"Saturday it will be Gigio plus 10," Maresca declared at the time.

The former Chelsea boss reiterated his support for Donnarumma before last weekend's Premier League encounter with Fulham, acknowledging the goalkeeper's recent errors while confirming that he would retain his starting spot.

There have also been reports in recent days suggesting that City remain confident in Donnarumma's ability to rediscover his best form and have no immediate plans to sell him.

The latest information nevertheless raises a broader question about the direction of City's recruitment under Maresca. A goalkeeper capable of receiving possession under pressure and distributing accurately could give the Italian coach greater flexibility when his team encounter an aggressive press.

With City also looking to address their lack of cover for Erling Haaland and assess their options at right-back, replacing an established international goalkeeper would represent another considerable undertaking.

Donnarumma remains under contract until 2030 and will have another opportunity to demonstrate his value when City visit Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday, with Maresca's side looking to close the six-point gap separating them from the defending champions.