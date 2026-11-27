Ajax travel to Feyenoord's De Kuip on Sunday looking to heap further misery on the out-of-form Rotterdam giants in this season's first De Klassieker.

Having previously led the Eredivisie table, Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men have suffered a dramatic decline in form and face the prospect of falling six points behind second-placed De Joden after this weekend's matchweek 14 encounter.

Match preview

Van Bronckhorst was not in charge of Feyenoord last season, but the returning title-winning manager may fear a repeat of the Stadium Club's collapse given their recent results.

The Rotterdam giants are winless in seven matches across all competitions, including four in the Eredivisie, following a nine-match unbeaten league start that featured seven victories.

De Stadionclub topped the Eredivisie standings after matchweek nine's thrilling 4-3 victory over Telstar, with AZ Alkmaar three points behind and PSV Eindhoven and Ajax trailing by four and five respectively.

Their decline in performances and results is reflected in a four-match winless league run, including defeats in the last two, that has left them fifth, four points behind PSV and three adrift of this weekend's visitors.

With a defence that has failed to keep a clean sheet in five consecutive matches after conceding just once across their previous four top-flight fixtures, Van Bronckhorst's men risk falling further behind if this weekend's results go against them.

De Stadionclub's predicament bears similarities to last season's collapse, when Robin van Persie's side started impressively before fading ahead of Christmas, ultimately costing the former striker his job despite a second-placed finish.

That Feyenoord team ended the campaign 19 points behind PSV after holding a three-point advantage over Peter Bosz's men following the ninth round.

© Iconsport / Wart Brinkerhof / ANP

Whether those parallels are being discussed in Rotterdam is anyone's guess, but Ajax will back themselves to increase the pressure on their hosts when they visit De Kuip on Sunday afternoon.

Michel's men remain unbeaten against every Eredivisie opponent except PSV, with the Amsterdam giants collecting 28 points from an available 36 when their defeat to the four-peat-chasing Eindhoven outfit is excluded.

Since losing to Bosz's side in gameweek four, Ajax have dropped points in only three of their subsequent nine matches, claiming maximum points in the other six.

De Joden have notably been almost flawless away from home, remaining unbeaten in six matches and winning five, in contrast to their record at the Johan Cruyff Arena, where they have won only three of seven.

That stark disparity between home and away results may be far from ideal for sustaining a title challenge, but it should give the travelling supporters considerable encouragement ahead of Sunday's trip to Rotterdam.

With Ajax able to finish the weekend top of the standings, trailing PSV by just one point after 13 rounds, the league's strongest away side could be forgiven for targeting a sixth victory on their travels in this season's first De Klassieker.

Feyenoord Eredivisie form:

Feyenoord form (all competitions):

Ajax Eredivisie form:

Ajax form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Feyenoord will assess Jakub Moder (knee) before Sunday's showdown, but Bart Nieuwkoop (knee), Jeremiah St. Juste (leg), Thomas Beelen (broken leg), Tijme Wessels (knee) and Jordan Bos (knee) are sidelined.

After missing last weekend's 3-2 Rotterdam derby defeat to SBV Excelsior through injury, Anis Hadj Moussa returned to the starting XI for the Stadium Club's midweek Champions League loss to Porto and should retain his place.

The Algerian remains a joint-leading scorer for the hosts, who can also call upon summer signing Nacho Ferri (seven goals, three assists), Gjivai Zechiel (five goals, four assists) and Luciano Valente (five goals, two assists).

Tolu Arokodare and Julian Brandt lead Ajax's scoring charts with a combined 13 goals, while Davy Klaassen has contributed a respectable five Eredivisie strikes.

Oscar Gloukh has been a creative force, registering a league-high seven assists in 13 appearances and creating more clear-cut chances (12) than any other player in the division.

Four-goal midfielder Jorthy Mokio suffered a broken leg during the 3-0 victory over ADO Den Haag, ruling him out for around four months.

Kasper Dolberg (ACL) is also a long-term absentee and is expected to miss the remainder of the season, while Viktor Tsygankov, Caio Henrique and Simon Adingra remain sidelined.

Feyenoord possible starting lineup:

Ernst; Read, Kraaijeveld, Marmol, Lopez; Zechiel, Vanhoutte, Targhalline; Hadj Moussa, Ferri, Valente

Ajax possible starting lineup:

Ter Stegen; Rosa, Bouman, Baas, Wijndal; Bissouma, Amrabat, Brandt; Bounida, Arokodare, Gloukh

We say: Feyenoord 1-3 Ajax

Feyenoord's failure to keep a clean sheet in five consecutive matches is particularly concerning before facing an Ajax attack boasting Arokodare, Brandt and the division's leading assist provider.

The hosts should create opportunities through their own productive forwards, but the visitors' five wins from six away league games suggest that Michel's men can prevail in an open De Klassieker.

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