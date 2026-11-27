The first Merseyside derby of the season sees Liverpool travel to the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday, searching for a victory over bitter rivals Everton that could reduce their deficit to the top of the Premier League table.

The Toffees are reeling from a humiliating defeat last time out, while the Reds are in excellent form and arrive as the favourites on the best Google Pay betting sites.

Match preview

David Moyes's Everton were making inroads towards their European ambitions with three wins on the bounce between late October and early November, but they returned from the international break to a thrashing.

The Toffees beat Newcastle United 3-1 at home in the EFL Cup on October 29, and repeated the trick with a 1-0 triumph on Tyneside four days later before a professional display in a 3-1 win over Coventry City on November 6.

However, Moyes's side were hammered 4-0 by Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Monday, conceding two deflected strikes during a dire first 25 minutes and seeing James Tarkowski sent off for a dangerous tackle prior to the interval.

The second half was hardly better for Everton, who went on to concede twice more without reply, and left London ninth in the Premier League table with 16 points.

Sunday's hosts are just two points behind fifth-placed Bournemouth and have won four of their last five matches at the Hill Dickinson, but fans are aware their team have only beaten their city rivals once since October 2010.

Everton vs. Liverpool Premier League Match Preview ?? | "Ingredients For A Big Win"

Meanwhile, Andoni Iraola's Liverpool have grown in confidence in recent weeks, and arrive almost expecting to collect the points.

The Reds thrashed Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield last Sunday, courtesy of a record-breaking goal and assist from 18-year-old Rio Ngumoha, as well as a man-of-the-match display from Florian Wirtz.

The Germany star has been showing fans exactly why Liverpool shelled out £116m to sign him from Bayer Leverkusen in 2025, racking up six goals alongside two assists during his past five matches for club and country.

One of those strikes was the crucial second goal in Iraola's side's 3-0 victory over Club Brugge on Wednesday, when Wirtz put the game beyond the Belgian champions with a fine effort from the edge of the box.

Returning to the Premier League, Liverpool are fourth with 21 points, and sit seven behind top-of-the-table Arsenal, knowing they have the chance to reduce the gap to four before the Gunners' blockbuster showdown against Manchester City a couple of hours after the final whistle at the Hill Dickinson.

Everton Premier League form:

Everton form (all competitions):

Liverpool Premier League form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / GERRIT VAN KEULEN / ANP, Alamy

Everton will be without centre-back James Tarkowski, who is suspended after being sent off against Brentford, so Michael Keane is expected to step in alongside Jarrad Branthwaite at the heart of defence.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Thierno Barry will be raring to go up top, supported by Merlin Rohl, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Tyrique George.

As for Liverpool, they are missing winger Cody Gakpo due to a calf injury, while speedster Victor Munoz is a doubt after suffering a knock to his knee against Club Brugge.

Regardless, Rio Ngumoha looks set to start on the left flank with Bradley Barcola on the right, supplying striker Alexander Isak from either side of Florian Wirtz.

Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is also a doubt due to a fascia issue in his heel, so Alexis Mac Allister should be joined by Dominik Szoboszlai in Iraola's double pivot.

Elsewhere, long-term absentees Conor Bradley (knee) and Giovanni Leoni (knee) are taking part in team training as they near a return from respective lengthy layoffs, while Hugo Ekitike (Achilles) is eyeing a comeback in January.

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Armstrong; Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall, George; Barry

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Nyoni; Barcola, Wirtz, Ngumoha; Isak

We say: Everton 1-3 Liverpool

Everton have typically struggled in the Merseyside derby, regardless of the form of both clubs, but they will find it particularly tough without Tarkowski in the side.

To make matters worse, Liverpool seem to have hit their stride under Iraola, and will be full of confidence as they sense an opportunity to put pressure on Arsenal.

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