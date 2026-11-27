Brighton & Hove Albion will be looking to maintain the pressure at the top of the Premier League table when they host Newcastle United at the American Express Stadium on Sunday.

The Seagulls have surprised many with their rise to second place, sitting six points behind leaders Arsenal, while the Magpies are down in 13th, just four points clear of the relegation zone.

Match preview

Brighton have made tremendous progress under Fabian Hurzeler and have emerged as surprise contenders in the Premier League title race, at least during the early stages of the season.

They suffered just their third defeat of the season in a 2-0 loss to Hull City in their previous match, missing the opportunity to close the gap on the Gunners to three points.

What has been particularly impressive is their scintillating attacking style, with Hurzeler's side having scored 26 goals already, more than any other team in the division.

The Seagulls have also been formidable on home soil, collecting four wins and a draw from their five matches at the American Express Stadium, scoring 15 goals and conceding just once.

They head into this game on the back of a thumping 4-0 victory over Universitatea Craiova in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, with confidence clearly flowing through the squad.

© Iconsport / Sports Press Photo/Alamy

Newcastle, in contrast, have endured a difficult season and find themselves closer to the relegation zone than the European places.

Matthias Jaissle's side have managed just three league victories so far, while suffering four defeats.

The Magpies are winless in their last three Premier League matches and have gone four games without a victory across all competitions, including a 3-1 defeat to Everton in the EFL Cup.

The Tyneside club, however, have picked up two wins on the road this season, although they have managed just one victory in their last six league outings.

Newcastle will nevertheless be buoyed by their impressive second-half performance against Arsenal last time out, when they held the champions to a 2-2 draw.

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Newcastle United Premier League form:

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Team News

© Imago

Costinha is suspended for this game following his late red card last weekend and could be replaced at right-back by Mats Wieffer, while Olivier Boscagli could also return at left-back after recovering from illness.

Hurzeler could drop Georginio Rutter, with Charalampos Kostoulas potentially returning to the starting XI after being relegated to the bench against Hull.

Brighton are missing a host of players, with Jaouen Hadjam, Stefanos Tzimas, Evan Ferguson, Kaoru Mitoma, Malick Yalcouye and Zadok Yohanna all sidelined through injury, while Femi Azeez is doubtful for the game.

The Magpies remain without goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen, who is currently nursing a hamstring injury and is not expected to return before mid-December.

Joelinton is also struggling with a thigh injury, and although no definitive timeline has been set for his return, the Brazilian is likely to be back at the start of next month.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Wieffer, Vuskovic, Dunk, Boscagli; Andres, Gross; Gomez, Ayari, Cuyper; Kostoulas

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; Hall, Burn, Thiaw, Dedic; Steur, Miley; Barnes, Willock, Murphy; Osula

We say: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 Newcastle United

Brighton remain unbeaten at home this season and will be eager to get back to winning ways, particularly after their shock defeat to Hull City.

The Magpies have not won away at Brighton since claiming a 2-1 victory in the Championship in February 2017, and we back the Seagulls to extend that run and secure all three points.

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