Seeking to bounce back from a rare Premier League defeat, Brighton & Hove Albion welcome Universitatea Craiova to the Amex Stadium for matchday four in the Conference League on Thursday night.

Both teams have identical records in the League Phase, collecting seven points courtesy of two wins and one draw from their first three games.

Match preview

Following a strong run of six wins and one draw in seven Premier League games, Brighton came away from the MKM Stadium stunned after conceding two stoppage-time goals to lose 2-0 away against Hull City on Sunday.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler rued his side’s “missed opportunity which can't happen again” after seeing leaders Arsenal and Man City also drop points over the weekend. Brighton still sit between both clubs in second place in the table, six points behind the Gunners and level on points with City in third.

Brighton have scored a whopping 40 goals in 18 games across all competitions this term, but the goals have dried up slightly in recent weeks; they have drawn a blank in front of goal in three of their last seven games and have scored at least twice on just two occasions during this run.

While the prospect of qualifying for next season’s Champions League via their domestic performances has become a distinct possibility, Brighton also have aspirations of winning their first-ever major trophy and following in the footsteps of Crystal Palace, West Ham and Chelsea in winning the Conference League this term.

The Seagulls, who secured a narrow 1-0 win over Getafe in Spain three weeks ago, currently sit fifth in the 36-team League Phase standings and could consolidate their place in the top eight with a victory on Thursday.

Should they beat Craiova without reply, they will become just the third English team this century to prevail in five consecutive European home games without conceding a goal.

© Imago / Vlad Suheschi

Universitatea Craiova narrowly missed out on a place in the Conference League knockout rounds last season, finishing outside the top-24 positions on goal difference after accumulating seven points from six matches.

However, the White-Blues have already picked up the same number of points in half as many games so far this season and sit eighth in the table, leaving them well-placed to secure a historic first-ever appearance in the knockout stages of UEFA competition and potentially bypass the playoff round altogether.

After holding Getafe to a 1-1 draw on matchday one, Filipe Coelho’s side have since celebrated back-to-back wins over Andorran outfit Inter Escaldes (3-1) and Albanian team Egnatia (1-0) – they have not won three consecutive European games since a four-match streak in the 1984 UEFA Cup.

Craiova travel to the South Coast of England in superb form, having put together an impressive 15-game unbeaten run in all tournaments (W11 D4), most recently winning 6-2 against UTA Arad last weekend to retain their position at the top of the Romanian Superliga table.

Brighton & Hove Albion Conference League form:

Brighton & Hove Albion form (all competitions):

Universitatea Craiova Conference League form:

Universitatea Craiova form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / SPI

Brighton quintet Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring), Evan Ferguson (ankle), Malick Yalcouye, Stefanos Tzimas (both knee) and Zadok Yohanna (thigh) remain sidelined with injuries, while Jaouen Hadjam (knee) will be assessed ahead of kickoff.

Femi Azeez was “available” to face Hull at the weekend but was not selected in the matchday squad. The summer signing from Millwall recently recovered from a thigh injury and could be ready to make his long-awaited debut for the Seagulls on Thursday.

Brighton’s Jack Hinshelwood has scored each of his last five goals for Brighton on home soil and could be recalled to the first XI along with the likes of Ferdi Kadioglu, Mats Wieffer, Ibrahim Osman and Charalampos Kostoulas.

As for Universitatea Craiova, Monday Etim (muscle) and Pavlo Isenko (knee) are both ruled out with injuries, while Mihnea Radulescu is ineligible for the Conference League.

Coelho is expected to stick with a 3-4-3 formation, with Oleksandr Romanchuk, Nikola Stevanovic and Vladimir Screciu set to continue in a three-man backline as Nicusor Bancu and Carlos Mora operating as wing-backs.

Stefan Baiaram scored a brace at the weekend and could retain his starting spot on the left side of attack, while Simon Elisor and Assad Al-Hamlawi have both netted 11 goals this season and will battle it out for a start up front.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Costinha, Svoboda, Dunk, Kadioglu; Gross, O'Reilly; Gomez, Hinshelwood, Osman; Kostoulas

Universitatea Craiova possible starting lineup:

Popescu; Romanchuk, Stevanovic, Screciu; Mora, Baluta, Cicaldau, Bancu; Matei, Al Hamlawi, Baiaram

We say: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 Universitatea Craiova

As the only team yet to concede in this season’s Conference League, and with nine of their last 10 home outings seeing at least one side fail to score, Brighton possess the defensive solidity to frustrate an in-form Craiova attack.

The Romanian leaders are set for by far their sternest examination on the continent, and even if Hurzeler opts to shuffle his pack, the Seagulls should have more than enough quality to claim a routine victory.

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