Crystal Palace host Hull City at Selhurst Park on Sunday looking to build on their midweek European victory and claim a first Premier League win since early October.

Bottom-placed Palace have kept just one clean sheet in 11 matches and Thomas Frank will be keen to shore up the division's leakiest defence as the Eagles bid to climb out of the relegation zone.

Visitors Hull City arrive in buoyant mood after ending a three-month wait for a top-flight victory against Brighton & Hove Albion, with Sergej Jakirovic's 11th-placed Tigers eyeing consecutive wins to push into the top half.

Here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at the head-to-head record and past meetings between Crystal Palace and Hull.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 54

Crystal Palace wins: 16

Draws: 18

Hull City wins: 20

Across 54 previous meetings between Crystal Palace and Hull City in all competitions, it is actually the Tigers who boast the superior historical record, having claimed 20 victories compared to the Eagles' 16.

Another 18 contests have finished all square, including an absorbing 3-3 draw in East Yorkshire during the 2016-17 Premier League season, when Fraizer Campbell struck an 89th-minute equaliser to rescue a point for the visitors.

When the pair last crossed paths five months later in May 2017, however, it was one-way traffic at Selhurst Park, as goals from Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke, Luka Milivojevic and Patrick van Aanholt sealed a 4-0 rout that secured Palace's top-flight survival and consigned Hull to relegation.

That emphatic victory gave the capital club a narrow 3-2 edge across their six Premier League showdowns to date, with both sides having previously traded league doubles — Palace edging to back-to-back 1-0 wins in 2013-14 courtesy of Barry Bannan and Jason Puncheon before Hull replied with twin 2-0 triumphs in 2014-15.

Indeed, the modern era has heavily favoured the South Londoners, who have lost just four of their last 22 meetings with Hull in all competitions since October 1988, winning 10 and drawing eight in that spell.

Prior to their top-flight clashes, the duo were regular Championship foes between 2005 and 2013, yet the Tigers managed only a single victory across 12 second-tier encounters — a 2-1 home win in April 2008 — while seven ended in a share of the spoils and Palace registered four successes, highlighted by a 4-2 triumph in March 2013 featuring a Kevin Phillips hat-trick.

Furthermore, Selhurst Park has long proved an unforgiving venue for Hull, whose 2-0 win in April 2015 via a Dame N'Doye double represents their only triumph in 13 visits to South London since October 1985.

Hull's overall advantage was therefore largely forged during the fixture's earlier decades, having won 16 of the first 32 meetings between 1921 and 1987 — including 5-0 and 6-1 thrashings in the old Division Two — while the Tigers also boast the upper hand in cup ties, overcoming Palace in the FA Cup in 1921 and 1925 before progressing on away goals after a 2-2 aggregate draw in the 1997-98 League Cup despite losing the second leg 2-1.

Last 20 meetings

May 14, 2017: Crystal Palace 4-0 Hull City (Premier League)

Dec 10, 2016: Hull City 3-3 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Apr 25, 2015: Crystal Palace 0-2 Hull City (Premier League)

Oct 04, 2014: Hull City 2-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Jan 28, 2014: Crystal Palace 1-0 Hull City (Premier League)

Nov 23, 2013: Hull City 0-1 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Mar 05, 2013: Crystal Palace 4-2 Hull City (Championship)

Nov 27, 2012: Hull City 0-0 Crystal Palace (Championship)

Mar 17, 2012: Crystal Palace 0-0 Hull City (Championship)

Aug 20, 2011: Hull City 0-1 Crystal Palace (Championship)

Apr 30, 2011: Hull City 1-1 Crystal Palace (Championship)

Dec 11, 2010: Crystal Palace 0-0 Hull City (Championship)

Apr 26, 2008: Hull City 2-1 Crystal Palace (Championship)

Oct 06, 2007: Crystal Palace 1-1 Hull City (Championship)

Jan 20, 2007: Crystal Palace 1-1 Hull City (Championship)

Sep 30, 2006: Hull City 1-1 Crystal Palace (Championship)

Jan 14, 2006: Hull City 1-2 Crystal Palace (Championship)

Sep 10, 2005: Crystal Palace 2-0 Hull City (Championship)

Sep 30, 1997: Crystal Palace 2-1 Hull City (League Cup)

Sep 16, 1997: Hull City 1-0 Crystal Palace (League Cup)

Premier League meetings

May 14, 2017: Crystal Palace 4-0 Hull City (Premier League)

Dec 10, 2016: Hull City 3-3 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Apr 25, 2015: Crystal Palace 0-2 Hull City (Premier League)

Oct 04, 2014: Hull City 2-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Jan 28, 2014: Crystal Palace 1-0 Hull City (Premier League)

Nov 23, 2013: Hull City 0-1 Crystal Palace (Premier League)