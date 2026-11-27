Liverpool travel to the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday, hoping to put pressure on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table with a win in the Merseyside derby.

Andoni Iraola's side arrive in excellent form but missing a number of stars, while doubts are lingering about Ryan Gravenberch and Victor Munoz.

Alisson Becker will start in goal this weekend, shielded by a centre-back duo of Jeremy Jacquet and Virgil van Dijk, the latter coming off the bench during the Reds' 3-0 win over Club Brugge on Wednesday night.

Flanking the duo should be Ronald Araujo at right-back and Milos Kerkez on the left, with the Hungarian being singled out for praise by his manager after a strong defensive showing.

With Gravenberch a doubt due to a heel fascia issue, Dominik Szoboszlai is likely to start alongside Alexis Mac Allister at the base of midfield, while youngster Trey Nyoni is an option as a substitute.

Florian Wirtz has delivered a slew of immense performances in recent weeks, and will be operating in the number 10 role on Sunday, keen to add to his man-of-the-match display in the 4-0 triumph over Manchester United with another against Liverpool's derby rivals.

Iraola will be breathing a sigh of relief that winger Munoz avoided a serious knee injury during the Reds' win in Brugge, but Cody Gakpo remains sidelined due to a calf problem, so expect to see Rio Ngumoha and Bradley Barcola start out wide.

Alexander Isak will lead the line at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, hoping to build on his brace in Belgium earlier this week.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Nyoni; Barcola, Wirtz, Ngumoha; Isak