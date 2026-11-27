ADO Den Haag host FC Utrecht in the Eredivisie at the WerkTalent Stadion on Sunday.

The hosts enter round 14 in 17th place and the visitors in 15th on the Eredivisie table, and both are under new management, with Maurice Steijn in charge of his first home game and Mark Otten making his debut as Utrecht’s interim head coach, while readers planning to bet on the game can compare the Best Boku betting sites.

Match preview

Promoted as Eerste Divisie champions under Robin Peter, the Hagenaars are 17th with nine points from 13 matches, built on two wins, three draws and eight defeats.

Their first 11 league matches produced six points, from three draws and a win over PSV Eindhoven, and Peter was sacked on Monday, November 2.

Interim boss Levi Schwiebbe won his only game 3-1 against Sparta Rotterdam on November 7, with Juho Kilo, Nigel Thomas and Daryl van Mieghem on target after Bas Kuipers had levelled on 50 minutes.

Steijn, who coached ADO from 2011 to 2014, signed a contract until mid-2028 on Friday, November 13, and Schwiebbe remains part of his assistant duo.

His first match brought a 3-0 defeat at Ajax on November 22, in which Davy Klaassen scored twice, ADO trailed 2-0 after 15 minutes and Matteo Waem was sent off in the 37th minute.

The league table makes uncomfortable reading for the hosts, who have scored 16 goals and conceded 28, an average of 2.2 against per game, and Steijn said on Friday that the fighting spirit he wants has not yet reached everyone in his squad.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Utrecht are 15th with 12 points from 13 matches, having scored 23 goals and shipped 37.

Their three league wins came against Excelsior (2-1), Willem II (3-1) and Twente, whom they beat 2-1 away on October 18.

Since that Twente win they have drawn 1-1 with PEC Zwolle and lost 4-2 at Telstar, 3-2 against NEC and 3-2 against SC Cambuur, which means 10 goals conceded in the last three league games.

The Cambuur defeat on November 21 was halted for around 35 minutes by a smoke bomb thrown onto the pitch, and Utrecht recovered from 2-0 down through Artem Stepanov and Sem van Duijn before Morgan Costarelli scored the winner on 83 minutes.

Anthony Correia was sacked the following evening, Sunday, November 22, after 14 official matches and four wins, with technical director Jordy Zuidam saying the structural improvement the club wanted never arrived.

Otten, who coached Jong FC Utrecht, has had six days to work with the squad, has said he does not want to change everything at once, and has pinpointed both penalty areas as where the margins between winning and losing sit, while captain Dani de Wit has admitted the players share responsibility for Correia’s exit.

ADO Den Haag Eredivisie form:

ADO Den Haag form (all competitions):

FC Utrecht Eredivisie form:

FC Utrecht form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Parallax Pictures

Waem is suspended for one match after the KNVB confirmed a ban for his red card against Ajax, when he held back Tolu Arokodare on a breakaway.

Van Mieghem is expected to partner Pascal Mulder at centre-back in Waem’s absence, although Steijn had not confirmed his choice on Friday, and Luka Reischl remains out with a groin problem that has kept him sidelined for around 70 days.

Kilo and Mylian Jimenez should form the double pivot, with Thomas and Evan Rottier on the flanks and Yannick Eduardo leading the line.

For the visitors, Angel Alarcon will miss the game through injury, which removes Utrecht’s joint-second top scorer, with four league goals alongside Yoann Cathline, and Niklas Vesterlund trained apart from the group on Wednesday.

Joris van Overeem is a doubt, with Jaygo van Ommeren the alternative in midfield, and Otten has said he will play footballers in positions where they feel comfortable rather than imposing a new system.

Victor Jensen, Kevin Paredes and Alonzo Engwanda are back training with the group but are not yet match fit, with all three expected back around December 19, while Miliano Jonathans and Noah Ohio are not due until early January.

Stepanov, who has six league goals this season, is the focal point of the attack, with Cathline, Marius Broholm and captain Dani de Wit, who has three, behind him, and Nordin Amrabat is pushing for a place after impressing off the bench against Cambuur.

ADO Den Haag possible starting lineup:

Nikiema; Raterink, Van Mieghem, Mulder, Hokke; Kilo, Jimenez; Thomas, Sin, Rottier; Eduardo

FC Utrecht possible starting lineup:

Barkas; Horemans, Didden, Panagiotou, Kloosterboer; Van Overeem, Agougil; Broholm, De Wit, Cathline; Stepanov

We say: ADO Den Haag 2-3 FC Utrecht

Utrecht have the better attack of the two, with 23 league goals to ADO’s 16, and even without Alarcon they should find space against a back four missing Waem.

The head-to-head points the same way, as Utrecht won four of the six meetings in the previous five Eredivisie seasons, including a 4-1 win in The Hague on April 4, 2021, when Gyrano Kerk, Joris van Overeem, Othman Boussaid and Adam Maher scored.

The reason this will not be comfortable is the Utrecht defence, which has conceded at least three in each of its last three league games and has to cope with Eduardo, Thomas and Rottier running at it in front of a sold-out home crowd.

A new coach should give Utrecht more organisation than the 4-2 and 3-2 defeats suggested, but Otten has had only six days with the squad, which is why we expect ADO to score twice and Utrecht to edge a goal-heavy contest through Stepanov and Cathline.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.