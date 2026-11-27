David Raya missed Arsenal's training session on Friday and is a major doubt for his side's clash with Manchester City on Sunday, the newest report has claimed.

The Gunners lead the way in the Premier League table, but their six-point advantage over second-placed Brighton & Hove Albion and third-placed City could be reduced to three.

Mikel Arteta's side will welcome the Citizens to the Emirates on Sunday in what could potentially be the defining match of the league season.

However, goalkeeper Raya was substituted against Newcastle United last weekend due to a shoulder injury, and Arteta has not confirmed whether he will be in the team against City.

The Daily Mail report that the Spaniard missed Friday's training session, fuelling fears that Kepa Arrizabalaga will have to be trusted between the posts instead.

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David Raya injury latest: Can Kepa Arrizabalaga step up?

Raya is arguably the best shot-stopper in the league, and his ability to claim crosses and smother efforts will be missed if he cannot make the XI on Sunday.

Kepa has frequently been criticised during his career for his temperament, with critics of the Spaniard highlighting that he can struggle when under pressure.

Erling Haaland will be leading the line for City, and the striker will be eagerly anticipating mistakes at the back.

Arsenal will have to hope that centre-backs Ezri Konsa and Gabriel Magalhaes can limit the number of shots Kepa faces at the Emirates, though they will still have to rely on the goalkeeper at times on the weekend.

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Premier League title race: Why Arsenal must beat Man City

Many will naturally view City as the most likely challengers to Arsenal given their history of winning silverware, but the Citizens' performances have been alarming for some time.

Enzo Maresca's side could also be deducted points for breaches of the Premier League's financial rules, meaning there is a realistic chance that they may be taken out of the title race.

Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion should arguably be seen as the Gunners' main rivals for the Premier League, but Arteta's side are seven and six points ahead of the two respectively.

Maintaining that gap into the winter period will be crucial, while a defeat on Sunday would perhaps signal to the rest of the division that Arsenal can be caught,