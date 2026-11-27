Everton will welcome bitter rivals Liverpool to the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday, hoping to chase down the top five in the Premier League table.

David Moyes's Toffees were thrashed 4-0 by Brentford on Monday, and will be desperate to avoid a repeat of that disastrous result this weekend.

Jordan Pickford will start between the sticks, but with James Tarkowski suspended after being sent off against the Bees, Michael Keane and Jarrad Branthwaite look set to form the hosts' centre-back pairing.

Jake O'Brien and Vitaliy Mykolenko should be on hand to line up as Everton's full-backs on Sunday, ready for a tough test against speedster Bradley Barcola and the tricky Rio Ngumoha.

In midfield, James Garner and 19-year-old Harrison Armstrong have impressed this season, and will be raring to go this weekend as they patrol the centre of the park.

The versatile Merlin Rohl has been featuring on the right of the Toffees' attack recently, and should continue alongside Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Tyrique George, with Jack Grealish an option off the bench.

Up top will be striker Thierno Barry, who seems to have found his feet at Everton after netting 10 goals and providing three assists across 14 appearances this term.

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Armstrong; Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall, George; Barry