Today's La Liga predictions include Real Madrid's clash with Alaves, and a contest between Elche and Atletico Madrid.

© Iconsport / Antonio Pozo / Pressinphoto

Real Betis will be bidding to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they resume domestic affairs at home to Rayo Vallecano on Saturday afternoon.

The Seville outfit lead the overall head-to-head record between the two sides 21 victories to Rayo's 13, while 16 of their 50 previous matches have finished all square.

We say: Real Betis 2-0 Rayo Vallecano

Rayo have found it difficult on their travels this season, and we are expecting Real Betis to secure all three points even though their preparation time for the match will be short.

> Click here to read our full preview for Real Betis vs. Rayo Vallecano, including team news and predicted lineups

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Malaga's search for their first victory of the 2026-27 La Liga campaign will continue on Saturday afternoon when they welcome Athletic Bilbao to Estadio La Rosaleda.

Athletic have won two of the last three meetings between the two sides and also lead the overall head-to-head record 13 victories to Malaga's 11.

We say: Malaga 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

Malaga have drawn half (three) of their home league games this season, while Athletic have just one away victory to their name, so we are backing a stalemate here.

> Click here to read our full preview for Malaga vs. Athletic Bilbao, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / TGB Photo Sport/Tomas Garrido/Alamy

Atletico Madrid will be bidding to make it three straight wins in all competitions when they continue their La Liga campaign against Elche on Saturday evening.

The Red and Whites have only been victorious in one of their last four games against Elche, with Los Franjiverdes enjoying the better of their recent meetings.

We say: Elche 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Elche's recent record against Atletico will hand them confidence ahead of this match, but we are expecting Simeone's side to navigate their way to an important three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Elche vs. Atletico Madrid, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid will be aiming to make it 11 straight wins in all competitions when they welcome Alaves to Bernabeu on Saturday night.

Los Blancos have been victorious in each of their last nine games against Alaves, including a 2-1 victory in the corresponding match during the 2025-26 campaign.

We say: Real Madrid 3-1 Alaves

Alaves deserve credit for what has been a solid season to date, but Real Madrid are in a good place at the moment, and we are fully expecting Mourinho's side to claim another three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Real Madrid vs. Alaves, including team news and predicted lineups