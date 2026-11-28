Mikel Arteta has confirmed that centre-back William Saliba will return to action in the next few games for Arsenal.

The Gunners defender has not played a single minute for the club this campaign due to the back injury he suffered while playing for France at the World Cup.

Saliba has appeared on the bench twice for the Londoners in recent weeks, though he did not come on against either Newcastle United or Borussia Dortmund.

Ahead of the club's clash with Manchester City on Sunday, Arteta confirmed that Saliba would soon feature, telling reporters: "He hasn’t played [first-team football] for a long time and he can only take a certain amount of minutes.

"We need to be really sure, especially in a kind of game where he can come in and sustain a certain amount of minutes, otherwise we won’t have enough opportunities to make other substitutions.

"He’s training well. He will have minutes in the next few games, and then he will prove what he already has done, that he is an unbelievable player."

The Gunners' clash with City will be a crucial test of their credentials in the Premier League title race, but it would not be surprising if Saliba was left on the bench for that game.

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Though there will be a temptation to start Saliba as soon as possible, the coaching staff at the Emirates must resist putting him in the XI before he is ready.

Unfortunately for Arteta, the next period of games will arguably be the most difficult of the season given the club have to face City, Brentford, Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid, Bournemouth, Manchester United, Crystal Palace and Fulham before the turn of the year.

Games away to Brentford and Tottenham will be hostile, so perhaps it would be wiser to target a first start in one of the three subsequent clashes, which are all set to be played at home.

United are in the relegation zone and have rarely posed a threat in any game this season, and though that match is still nearly a month away on December 20, there would be less pressure on Saliba if he was named in the XI.

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Ezri Konsa has performed admirably at the back in Saliba's absence, with the Gunners leading the way in the Premier League table.

However, the Londoners have at times struggled to build out from the back when under pressed, something that Brighton & Hove Albion exploited when they won 3-0 against them in September.

When facing the most aggressive teams in the league, Saliba's excellent ability on the ball will be crucial, and he could be the one to lead Arsenal to a consecutive league crown.