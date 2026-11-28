Today's Ligue 1 predictions include a clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Lorient, and a trip to Le Mans for Lille.

© Iconsport / Christophe Saidi

Relegation-zone Angers SCO host RC Lens in Ligue 1 on Saturday at Stade Raymond Kopa.

Angers sit 17th on the the Ligue 1 table with eight points after Sunday’s 4-0 defeat at Paris FC, while 11th-placed Lens, on 14 points, are playing under their third head coach of the season.

We say: Angers 1-2 Lens

Lens have conceded in all 11 league games this season, so Angers, with El Ouazzani back from injury, should find at least one chance against a defence that has let in 35 goals across all competitions.

Angers have scored only two goals in their last five league games, failing to score in four of them, which is why the hosts are unlikely to take more than one.

The visitors’ away record of one win in five is a genuine concern, but a first league win since October 24 looks the most likely outcome.

> Click here to read our full preview for Angers vs. Lens, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Le Mans FC host Lille OSC at Stade Marie-Marvingt in Ligue 1 on Saturday, with Patrick Videira’s promoted side 10 points behind Davide Ancelotti’s third-placed visitors.

Fans looking for the latest odds and wagering options can also explore some of the Best UK betting sites ahead of Saturday’s encounter.

The clubs have not met in the league since April 24, 2010, when Lille won 2-1 at Le Mans, and their most recent meeting at this ground was a 4-2 Lille win in the Coupe de France on January 6, 2018, settled by Thiago Mendes in the 90+5th minute.

We say: Le Mans 1-2 Lille

Lille should score because Le Mans have conceded in all 11 league games and have not kept a clean sheet, while Lille have kept five in 11 and have the individual quality, through Ueda, Mbappe and Giroud, to find at least two goals against a back three that has shipped 21.

The hosts will still get one, because all four of their goals in the last two games came from the 70th minute onwards, Mafouta has five this season, and Lille conceded to a corner header against Bayern, which puts Calodat’s delivery and Mafouta’s free-kick threat in play.

Lille’s margin is narrowed by a short week and a patched-up back line, with Nianzou and Santos missing and Goffi filling in, and Le Mans have lost only one of their five home league games, so a 1-0 or 2-0 away win looks less likely than a closer finish.

The head-to-head history warns against too much confidence, as the 2018 Coupe de France tie at this ground was level at 2-2 after 29 minutes before Lille won 4-2, but this Lille defence is the best in the division and should prove too organised to concede more than once.

> Click here to read our full preview for Le Mans vs. Lille, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Emilian Baldow

Two of Ligue 1's struggling sides meet in Saturday's gameweek 12 encounter, as winless Le Havre host third-bottom Strasbourg at Stade Oceane.

The bottom club remain the only side without a victory in the French top flight after 11 matches, leaving their survival prospects looking increasingly bleak even at this stage of the campaign.

We say: Le Havre 1-2 Strasbourg

Maja's scoring form offers Le Havre some encouragement, but conceding 25 goals in 11 matches suggests that their defensive problems remain too pronounced for an immediate recovery.

Strasbourg created enough chances to trouble Brest in Matos's first match and should find greater reward against the division's joint-leakiest defence.

> Click here to read our full preview for Le Havre vs. Strasbourg, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Evan Garcia / OGCNice

Nice return to Ligue 1 action a week after Paris Saint-Germain ended their three-match winning streak, with promoted Troyes visiting Allianz Riviera on matchday 12.

The Europe-chasing hosts remain one of the division's form teams and will back themselves to overcome a promoted side they have beaten in their last three meetings.

We say: Nice 2-0 Troyes

Troyes' six-point return from their last three matches and narrow defeat at PSG suggest that Nice should expect a more demanding assignment than the visitors' promoted status might imply.

However, the Eaglets have several reliable attacking contributors and have our backing to respond to last weekend's setback with a fourth consecutive victory in this fixture.

> Click here to read our full preview for Nice vs. Troyes, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Daniel Derajinski

Winless against Lorient in two years, Paris Saint-Germain welcome the 10th-placed visitors to Parc des Princes for Saturday's matchday 12 clash.

The defending Ligue 1 champions' 12-match winning streak was halted by Roma on Wednesday, but they now aim to extend their sequence of eight consecutive top-flight victories.

We say: Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Lorient

Lorient's four clean sheets from five away matches suggest that PSG may need patience, particularly against opponents who have repeatedly frustrated them in recent meetings.

However, the visitors' limited scoring threat and Katseris's absence should allow Enrique's men to sustain pressure and eventually secure a ninth consecutive league victory.

> Click here to read our full preview for Paris Saint-Germain vs. Lorient, including team news and predicted lineups