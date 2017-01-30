New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Talk Daily Update: Diego Poyet, Paul Clement, Brendan Rodgers

Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
The transfer window is open! Clubs around the UK and Europe have one final chance to strengthen their squads for the second half of the season.

Monday morning's headlines:

Hull City, Swansea City 'want Diego Poyet'
Premier League strugglers Hull City and Swansea City are reportedly weighing up a move for Diego Poyet, who has been a free agent since leaving West Ham last summer. Read more.

Swansea City 'want Benfica centre-back Lisandro Ezequiel Lopez on loan'
Swansea City are reportedly interested in signing Benfica centre-back Lisandro Ezequiel Lopez on loan until the end of the season. Read more.

Brendan Rodgers confirms Chelsea interest in Craig Gordon
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers confirms that the club have turned down an offer from Chelsea for goalkeeper Craig Gordon. Read more.

Dimitri Payet passes Marseille medical
Wantaway West Ham United playmaker Dimitri Payet passes his medical ahead of his January move to Marseille. Read more.

Jose Mourinho: 'Ashley Young free to leave Manchester United'
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho confirms that Ashley Young could leave the club before the end of the January transfer window. Read more.

Jose Mourinho: 'Bastian Schweinsteiger is staying'
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho confirms that Bastian Schweinsteiger will not leave the club this month and will be recalled to his Europa League squad. Read more.

West Ham United 'lining up summer move for Joe Hart'
West Ham United will reportedly try to sign goalkeeper Joe Hart from Manchester City at the end of the season. Read more.

Report: Leicester City turn down Sunderland bid for Leonardo Ulloa
Leicester City reportedly turn down a bid of £3m from Sunderland for Argentine striker Leonardo Ulloa. Read more.

Report: Newcastle United, Crystal Palace discussing Andros Townsend, Chancel Mbemba swap deal
Newcastle and Crystal Palace are discussing a potential swap deal for Andros Townsend and Chancel Mbemba, according to reports. Read more.

Tottenham Hotspur 'renew interest in Wilfried Zaha'
Tottenham Hotspur are tipped to lodge a £25m bid for Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha. Read more.

West Bromwich Albion linked with Zenit St Petersburg's Nicolas Lombaerts
West Bromwich Albion are linked with a move for Belgian international Nicolas Lombaerts. Read more.

Mick McCarthy insists Tom Lawrence's Ipswich Town loan will not be cut short
Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy says that Tom Lawrence will remain on loan at the club until the summer. Read more.

West Ham United 'want Dimitri Payet to repay loyalty bonus'
West Ham United reportedly demand the return of a £1m loyalty bonus from the outgoing Dimitri Payet. Read more.

Chelsea 'eyeing David Stockdale as Craig Gordon alternative'
Chelsea are reportedly planning to swoop for Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper David Stockdale if they fail to land Craig Gordon. Read more.

Report: Liverpool interested in Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes
Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes is said to be on the radar of Liverpool after finding himself surplus to requirements at the Stadio Olimpico. Read more.

Stoke City forward Bojan Krkic seals Mainz 05 loan switch
Stoke City forward Bojan Krkic confirms that he has joined Bundesliga side Mainz 05 on loan until the end of the season. Read more.

Report: Dimitri Payet heading to Marseille for medical
Wantaway West Ham United attacker Dimitri Payet is on his way to Marseille for a medical after a bid of £25m for the Frenchman was accepted, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Arsenal, Manchester United to lock horns over Antoine Griezmann
Arsenal will lock horns with Manchester United in the summer over the signing of Atletico Madrid and France forward Antoine Griezmann, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Liverpool to offload injury-prone Daniel Sturridge at end of season
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly looking to sell Daniel Sturridge at the end of the season due to his injury record. Read more.

Report: Adam Lallana to sign new four-year deal at Liverpool
Adam Lallana is to commit his future to Liverpool after agreeing terms on a new four-year contract worth £120,000-a-week, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Manchester United sanction Wayne Rooney move to Chinese Super League
Chinese Super League clubs are preparing to bid for Wayne Rooney after Manchester United sanctioned his prospective move away from Old Trafford, according to reports. Read more.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
