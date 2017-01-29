New Transfer Talk header

Report: Adam Lallana to sign new four-year deal at Liverpool

Adam Lallana in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Adam Lallana is to commit his future to Liverpool after agreeing terms on a new four-year contract worth £120,000-a-week, according to reports.
Last Updated: Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 10:05 UK

The 28-year-old has emerged as one of Jurgen Klopp's key players this season at Anfield, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists in 18 Premier League starts.

According to The Express, the Reds were eager to offer Lallana a new contract amid reported interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain, and the Englishman is now said to be on the verge of committing his future to the club.

Fellow midfielder Philippe Coutinho put pen to paper on a new deal at Liverpool earlier this week.

