Adam Lallana is to commit his future to Liverpool after agreeing terms on a new four-year contract worth £120,000-a-week, according to reports.

The 28-year-old has emerged as one of Jurgen Klopp's key players this season at Anfield, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists in 18 Premier League starts.

According to The Express, the Reds were eager to offer Lallana a new contract amid reported interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain, and the Englishman is now said to be on the verge of committing his future to the club.

Fellow midfielder Philippe Coutinho put pen to paper on a new deal at Liverpool earlier this week.