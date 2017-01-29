Wantaway West Ham United attacker Dimitri Payet is on his way to Marseille for a medical after a bid of £25m for the Frenchman was accepted, according to reports.

West Ham United have agreed a deal to sell wantaway attacker Dimitri Payet to Marseille for £25m, according to reports.

Earlier this month, the Frenchman told Hammers boss Slaven Bilic that he was no longer prepared to play for the club and wanted to return to his former side in January.

According to Sky Sports News, Payet is currently travelling to France for a medical to complete the transfer to the Ligue 1 club and put an end to the saga.

The 29-year-old moved to West Ham for £10.75m in the summer of 2015 and scored 12 times for his Premier League club during the 2015-16 campaign, but has only managed three goals so far this season.