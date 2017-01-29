New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Dimitri Payet heading to Marseille for medical

Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring his second for West Ham against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
© Getty Images
Wantaway West Ham United attacker Dimitri Payet is on his way to Marseille for a medical after a bid of £25m for the Frenchman was accepted, according to reports.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 11:29 UK

West Ham United have agreed a deal to sell wantaway attacker Dimitri Payet to Marseille for £25m, according to reports.

Earlier this month, the Frenchman told Hammers boss Slaven Bilic that he was no longer prepared to play for the club and wanted to return to his former side in January.

According to Sky Sports News, Payet is currently travelling to France for a medical to complete the transfer to the Ligue 1 club and put an end to the saga.

The 29-year-old moved to West Ham for £10.75m in the summer of 2015 and scored 12 times for his Premier League club during the 2015-16 campaign, but has only managed three goals so far this season.

Slaven Bilic embraces Dimitri Payet during the FA Cup game between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 20, 2016
Read Next:
Bilic happy to allow Payet departure?
>
View our homepages for Dimitri Payet, Slaven Bilic, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring his second for West Ham against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
Report: Dimitri Payet heading to Marseille for medical
 Robert Snodgrass of Hull City controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round: second leg match between Hull City and AS Trencin at KC Stadium on August 7, 2014
Robert Snodgrass completes switch to West Ham United
 Slaven Bilic embraces Dimitri Payet during the FA Cup game between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 20, 2016
Slaven Bilic happy to allow Dimitri Payet departure?
Antonio remains "positive" after Payet sagaSnodgrass "delighted" to join West HamWest Ham 'want Fenerbahce full-back'Report: Snodgrass agrees West Ham switchBilic released from hospital after illness
Dyche confirms Snodgrass offer acceptedHull accept two bids for Robert SnodgrassBranislav Ivanovic 'agrees move to Zenit'Top four betting tips for JanuaryReport: Oxford to join Rangers on loan
> West Ham United Homepage
More Marseille News
Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring his second for West Ham against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
Report: Dimitri Payet heading to Marseille for medical
 Slaven Bilic embraces Dimitri Payet during the FA Cup game between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 20, 2016
Slaven Bilic happy to allow Dimitri Payet departure?
 Patrice Evra of Juventus in action during the UEFA Champions League Group A match between Juventus and Malmo FF on September 16, 2014
Patrice Evra completes Marseille move
Evra moves closer to Marseille switch?Marseille 'will not up £25m Payet bid'Payet 'receives 24-hour protection'Payet 'excluded from Dubai training camp'Evra 'to decide on future this week'
West Ham reject another bid for Payet?Marseille to improve Dimitri Payet bid?Nice join race to sign Dimitri Payet?Payet to fly to Marseille over weekend?Marseille 'end interest in Dimitri Payet'
> Marseille Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand