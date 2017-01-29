New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Mick McCarthy insists Tom Lawrence's Ipswich Town loan will not be cut short

Tom Lawrence the manager of Leicester City during the pre season friendly match between Mansfield Town and Leicester City at the One Call Stadium on July 25, 2015
© Getty Images
Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy says that Tom Lawrence will remain on loan at the club until the summer.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 14:42 UK

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy has insisted that Tom Lawrence's season-long loan deal will not be cut short by Leicester City.

The striker's impressive form with the Championship club has led to reported January interest from elsewhere, but McCarthy was adamant that Lawrence will remain at Portman Road until the summer.

He told the Ipswich Star: "We have a commitment with them until the end of the season and they have a commitment to us. The only way that can be broken is if we say 'we don't want Tom Lawrence'. Well that's going to happen isn't it?

"There are clubs interested. I think Cardiff are interested, I'm told QPR are interested and I've also been told Leeds are interested. I've told Leeds that he is with us until the end of the season, so they are kind of p*****g in the wind.

"Tom will have a really good choice of clubs at the end of the season. I see no reason why a Premier League club won't take him. He's at a Premier League club now."

Former Cardiff City man Lawrence has found the net six times since joining Ipswich from the Premier League champions.

Tom Lawrence the manager of Leicester City during the pre season friendly match between Mansfield Town and Leicester City at the One Call Stadium on July 25, 2015
Read Next:
Cardiff, Derby 'enter Tom Lawrence race'
>
View our homepages for Tom Lawrence, Mick McCarthy, Football
Your Comments
More Ipswich Town News
Tom Lawrence the manager of Leicester City during the pre season friendly match between Mansfield Town and Leicester City at the One Call Stadium on July 25, 2015
Mick McCarthy insists Tom Lawrence's Ipswich Town loan will not be cut short
 Hearts' Callum Paterson in action against Dundee during their Scottish Premier League match on September 9, 2012
Crocked Hearts star Callum Paterson on his way to Ipswich Town?
 Tom Lawrence the manager of Leicester City during the pre season friendly match between Mansfield Town and Leicester City at the One Call Stadium on July 25, 2015
Cardiff City, Derby County 'enter Tom Lawrence race'
Championship trio chasing Scunthorpe winger?Ipswich close in on Leeds midfielderMcCarthy: "We were beaten by a good team"Mick McCarthy: "I never doubt myself"McCarthy to consider Ipswich future
Ipswich MD gives Mick McCarthy backingMcCarthy "embarrassed" by FA Cup exitResult: Lincoln City stun Ipswich at the deathLive Commentary: Lincoln 1-0 Ipswich - as it happenedMcCarthy dismisses "ridiculous" Berra story
> Ipswich Town Homepage
More Leicester City News
Tom Lawrence the manager of Leicester City during the pre season friendly match between Mansfield Town and Leicester City at the One Call Stadium on July 25, 2015
Mick McCarthy insists Tom Lawrence's Ipswich Town loan will not be cut short
 Newcastle manager Steve McClaren looks dejected during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on October 3, 2015
Result: Wes Morgan rescues FA Cup replay for Leicester City with late header
 Islam Slimani in action for Leicester City on September 17, 2016
Report: Leicester City reject Tianjin Quanjan bid for Islam Slimani
Leicester City 'step up Ramirez pursuit'Ranieri: 'We must learn to stay focused'Claudio Ranieri: "Slimani is not for sale"Leicester 'reject China bid for Slimani'Ranieri: 'Ulloa will not leave cheaply'
Branislav Ivanovic 'agrees move to Zenit'Gaston Ramirez hands in transfer requestLeicester midfielder joins Barnsley on loanReport: Tianjin want Islam SlimaniCardiff, Derby 'enter Tom Lawrence race'
> Leicester City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton27186343182560
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle27191754213358
3Reading2816484137452
4Leeds UnitedLeeds28163939271251
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2715483230249
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2713683126545
7Barnsley28135104741644
8Norwich CityNorwich28134114740743
9Derby CountyDerby2712782721643
10Preston North EndPreston2811893835341
11Fulham271010744321240
12Birmingham CityBirmingham2891093138-737
13Aston Villa2781272827136
14Ipswich TownIpswich2898112934-535
15Brentford2796123435-133
16Cardiff CityCardiff2896133243-1133
17Queens Park RangersQPR2896132739-1233
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2788113437-332
19Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2886143847-930
20Burton Albion2877142838-1028
21Bristol City2783163539-427
22Wigan AthleticWigan2767142432-825
23Blackburn RoversBlackburn2767143244-1225
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2844202761-3416
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand