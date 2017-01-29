Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy says that Tom Lawrence will remain on loan at the club until the summer.

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy has insisted that Tom Lawrence's season-long loan deal will not be cut short by Leicester City.

The striker's impressive form with the Championship club has led to reported January interest from elsewhere, but McCarthy was adamant that Lawrence will remain at Portman Road until the summer.

He told the Ipswich Star: "We have a commitment with them until the end of the season and they have a commitment to us. The only way that can be broken is if we say 'we don't want Tom Lawrence'. Well that's going to happen isn't it?

"There are clubs interested. I think Cardiff are interested, I'm told QPR are interested and I've also been told Leeds are interested. I've told Leeds that he is with us until the end of the season, so they are kind of p*****g in the wind.

"Tom will have a really good choice of clubs at the end of the season. I see no reason why a Premier League club won't take him. He's at a Premier League club now."

Former Cardiff City man Lawrence has found the net six times since joining Ipswich from the Premier League champions.