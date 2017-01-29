Arsenal have decided to go toe to toe with Manchester United over the signature of Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann, according to reports.
The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a big-money switch to Jose Mourinho's side in recent weeks, with the reported summer deal expected to rival the world-record fee United paid for Paul Pogba last year.
According to the Daily Mail, however, a Gunners offer for Griezmann was rebuffed by Atletico last summer due to him signing a new contract, but they are eager to try again for the 25-year-old at the end of the season in a bid to pair him up with Alexis Sanchez up front.
Griezmann was recently voted the third best player in the world behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.