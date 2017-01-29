New Transfer Talk header

Report: Arsenal, Manchester United to lock horns over Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on February 27, 2016
Arsenal will lock horns with Manchester United in the summer over the signing of Atletico Madrid and France forward Antoine Griezmann, according to reports.
Arsenal have decided to go toe to toe with Manchester United over the signature of Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann, according to reports.

The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a big-money switch to Jose Mourinho's side in recent weeks, with the reported summer deal expected to rival the world-record fee United paid for Paul Pogba last year.

According to the Daily Mail, however, a Gunners offer for Griezmann was rebuffed by Atletico last summer due to him signing a new contract, but they are eager to try again for the 25-year-old at the end of the season in a bid to pair him up with Alexis Sanchez up front.

Griezmann was recently voted the third best player in the world behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring during the Euro 2016 RO16 match between France and Republic of Ireland on June 26, 2016
