New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

West Ham United 'want Dimitri Payet to repay loyalty bonus'

Dimitri Payet of West Ham United celebrates scoring his second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at the Boleyn Ground on September 14, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
West Ham United reportedly demand the return of a £1m loyalty bonus from the outgoing Dimitri Payet.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 13:53 UK

West Ham United are allegedly demanding the return of a £1m loyalty bonus from Dimitri Payet after agreeing to sell the player to Ligue 1 side Marseille.

The Frenchman is poised to return to his homeland after the two clubs settled on an initial fee of £25m.

Payet's camp insists that his West Ham exit is not financially motivated and the Hammers want him to prove such claims by returning the bonus he was given in September, according to The Mirror.

The playmaker, who signed a new five-year deal worth £120,000 last February, was handed the bonus in an appeasement attempt after returning from the European Championships unsettled.

However, his recent transfer spat saw him refuse to train with or play for West Ham again.

Marseille's fee could eventually rise to £30m subject to specific conditions being met.

Slaven Bilic embraces Dimitri Payet during the FA Cup game between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 20, 2016
Read Next:
Bilic happy to allow Payet departure?
>
View our homepages for Dimitri Payet, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Dimitri Payet of West Ham United celebrates scoring his second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at the Boleyn Ground on September 14, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
West Ham United 'want Dimitri Payet to repay loyalty bonus'
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring his second for West Ham against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
Report: Dimitri Payet heading to Marseille for medical
 Robert Snodgrass of Hull City controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round: second leg match between Hull City and AS Trencin at KC Stadium on August 7, 2014
Robert Snodgrass completes switch to West Ham United
Antonio remains "positive" after Payet sagaBilic happy to allow Payet departure?Snodgrass "delighted" to join West HamWest Ham 'want Fenerbahce full-back'Report: Snodgrass agrees West Ham switch
Bilic released from hospital after illnessDyche confirms Snodgrass offer acceptedHull accept two bids for Robert SnodgrassBranislav Ivanovic 'agrees move to Zenit'Top four betting tips for January
> West Ham United Homepage
More Marseille News
Dimitri Payet of West Ham United celebrates scoring his second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at the Boleyn Ground on September 14, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
West Ham United 'want Dimitri Payet to repay loyalty bonus'
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring his second for West Ham against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
Report: Dimitri Payet heading to Marseille for medical
 Slaven Bilic embraces Dimitri Payet during the FA Cup game between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 20, 2016
Slaven Bilic happy to allow Dimitri Payet departure?
Patrice Evra completes Marseille moveEvra moves closer to Marseille switch?Marseille 'will not up £25m Payet bid'Payet 'receives 24-hour protection'Payet 'excluded from Dubai training camp'
Evra 'to decide on future this week'West Ham reject another bid for Payet?Marseille to improve Dimitri Payet bid?Nice join race to sign Dimitri Payet?Payet to fly to Marseille over weekend?
> Marseille Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand