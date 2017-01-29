New Transfer Talk header

Dimitri Payet passes Marseille medical

Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 20, 2016
Wantaway West Ham United playmaker Dimitri Payet passes his medical ahead of his January move to Marseille.
Sunday, January 29, 2017

West Ham United midfielder Dimitri Payet has reportedly passed his medical ahead of his January move to Marseille.

Payet announced his desire to leave the Hammers earlier this month in order to rejoin former club Marseille, although the French outfit saw an initial flurry of bids turned down.

However, the two clubs have agreed on a fee thought to be worth around £25m, and the deal has now taken a step closer to being completed by Payet passing his medical.

Official confirmation of the 29-year-old's departure from the London Stadium is expected within the next 24 hours.

Payet has scored 15 goals in 60 appearances for West Ham since joining from Marseille in 2015.

Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring his second for West Ham against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
