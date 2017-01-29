Dimitri Payet passes Marseille medical

Wantaway West Ham United playmaker Dimitri Payet passes his medical ahead of his January move to Marseille.

Payet announced his desire to leave the Hammers earlier this month in order to rejoin former club Marseille, although the French outfit saw an initial flurry of bids turned down.

However, the two clubs have agreed on a fee thought to be worth around £25m, and the deal has now taken a step closer to being completed by Payet passing his medical.

Official confirmation of the 29-year-old's departure from the London Stadium is expected within the next 24 hours.

Payet has scored 15 goals in 60 appearances for West Ham since joining from Marseille in 2015.